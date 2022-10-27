The Detroit Jewish Book Fair, Nov. 1-13, offers something for everyone.

Broadway stars light up this year’s Detroit Jewish Book Fair, Nov. 1-13, hosted at the Jewish Community Center in West Bloomfield, where some guest speakers will appear in person and others will make their presentations virtually.

On Patron Night, Saturday, Nov. 5, actor-comedian Harvey Fierstein, will discuss his memoir, I Was Better Last Night, in a live virtual presentation hosted by Sam Dubin, creator and co-host of the FedRadioDetroit podcast.

For Patrons only, a live program after the talk, at 7:30 p.m., will feature nightclub entertainer David LaMarr, accompanied by Brian Buckner. French specialty foods will be served.

Going back in time and with segments featured remotely and in person, the fair offers a program at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, that will salute famed lyricist Oscar Hammerstein. Mark Eden Horowitz will talk about his work on the book The Letters of Oscar Hammerstein II. He will be in conversation with Neil Michaels, Temple Israel cantor.

After the conversation, Broadway stars Josh Young and Emily Padgett, now based in Michigan, will be at the event to perform Hammerstein hit songs from shows such as Carousel, South Pacific and Oklahoma. (See page 52.)

Moving from Broadway to the kitchen, Shannon Sarna will go over her text from Modern Jewish Comfort Food at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. She will demonstrate how to prepare some sample comfort foods and offer program participants a tasting.

Approaching the subject of discrimination, Liza Wiemer will appear in person at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, when her topic will relate to the young adults in her novel about students being given The Assignment as it is related to Nazis. She will talk about how the assignment was handled.

Another book about the Nazis is David Kertzer’s The Pope at War: The Secret History of Pius XII, Mussolini and Hitler. It will be the topic at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, in a virtual discussion with Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld of the Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills.

A personal story about a family reacting to the Holocaust is the subject of an in-person presentation by sportsman Dan Grunfeld with his book By the Grace of the Game: The Holocaust, A Basketball Legacy, and an Unprecedented American Dream at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 10. He will be in conversation with Karen Gordon, who leads the Detroit JCC Maccabi Delegation.

Book Club Night, starting at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, offers dinner and an in-person presentation of The Matchmaker’s Gift by Lynda Cohen Loigman. Lunch with two speakers happens at noon Thursday, Nov. 10, as Amanda Elliot discusses Sadie on a Plate and Jen Maxfield summarizes reporting experiences in More After the Break: A Reporter Returns to Ten Unforgettable News Stories.

Book events, filled with a diversity of many subjects — serious and comical, fact and fiction — feature many in-person speakers that include Marjorie Margolies discussing And How Are the Children? Timeless Lessons From the Frontlines of Motherhood at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, and Michael Oren presenting literary fiction with Swann’s War at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.

Family matters take over on Sunday, Nov. 6, with Ellen Yashinsky Chute in conversation about What Drives You: How Our Family Dynamics Shape the People We Become at 11 a.m., Dr. Terri Orbuch going over Secrets to Surviving Your Children’s Love Relationships: A Guide for Parents at 12:30 p.m., and Tamar Haspel exploring To Boldly Grow: Finding Joy, Adventure and Dinner in Your Own Backyard at 2:30 p.m.

The book fair, which offers many more speakers about new books, has a special program for children on Nov. 6 and an event with local authors on Nov. 13. Programs will be offered on YouTube after being showcased at the Jewish Community Center.

For an online fair booklet, which lists details on each presentation and authors, go to jccdet.org/bookfair.