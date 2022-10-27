OUR NEW TOWER OF BABEL?

By Jeremy Friedman

Note: Parashah Noach, which includes the story of the Tower of Babel, will be read in synagogues on Saturday, October 29.

A vertical construct

making a line

upward to the sky –

the Tower of Babel –

it was meant

to unite all humanity

But before completion

the plan was struck down from above

as different languages emerged

causing people to scatter –

disunity ensued

due to barriers to communication

among diverse nations

That is the Torah story

of the Tower of Babel

Fast forward many centuries

A horizontal construct

encompassing the globe online –

“friends,” “followers,” “likes,”

“news feeds,” all for “free” –

meant to unite all humanity

This construct claims to bring together

people on our fragmented planet –

allowing communication

without barriers

That is today’s story of the genesis

and rise of so-called “social media”

Yet just how “social” is this MEdia?

It creates connections sometimes

but does this come at a larger price?

Does it breed self-absorption,

cultivating and reinforcing

a trend to narcissism?

Does it bring unity,

when it spreads views and “news” –

at times covertly targeted at users –

full of partisan political babble,

aimed to polarize and inflame?

What type of community results

when messages express deep hostility,

in the hate-filled anonymity

that lurks behind electronic screens?

Does all of this just increase

usage statistics and profitability

by getting more clicks –

while society is left more splintered?

Users don’t have to pay bills,

but what do these digital tools truly build?

A new Tower of Babel

but this time with a different outcome?

Or will this plan also unravel?

Jeremy Friedman is a Massachusetts-based lawyer and poet, who has previously lived in Detroit, where he served as a law clerk for the Honorable Eric L. Clay of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. Mr. Friedman’s poetry profile is online at https://poetlawyerate.blogspot.com/