Proactive genetic screening offers help.

JScreen, a national nonprofit organization offering genetic testing and counseling, is partnering with actress and activist Fran Drescher, president of the Cancer Schmancer movement, to urge the public to learn about the power of proactive genetic screening for the prevention or early detection of breast cancer during October National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“One in 12 adults has a genetic cancer risk. Thanks to our partner JScreen, you can get proactive about your health. Go to JScreen.org and get tested,” Drecher urges. “It’s so easy. Do the saliva test at home and the results are provided via telehealth. Once you know your risk, you can take the steps to reduce your risk of getting sick.”

The statistics surrounding cancer are both staggering and concerning — roughly half of all men and one-third of all women are likely to develop cancer during their lifetime. Up to 10% of these cancers are related to mutations in cancer genes that are passed down within a family. People who carry these harmful mutations may or may not have an obvious family history of cancer.

Genetic screening technology can identify whether an individual has a genetic predisposition toward certain types of cancer based on the specific cancer gene mutation they carry. For example, a mutation in the BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes can raise the risk of breast cancer for a woman to over 80 percent, as well as risks for other types of cancer. Armed with this knowledge, women can make decisions to drastically lower their risk for cancer through risk-reducing surgery or increasing their surveillance to include breast ultrasounds and/or MRIs.

“Knowledge is power. With an understanding and awareness of their cancer risks and available options, individuals can work with their healthcare providers on the next steps,” says Karen Arnovitz Grinzaid, MS, CGC, assistant professor of human genetics at Emory University School of Medicine and JScreen’s executive director. “JScreen offers convenient and affordable access to cancer genetic testing across the U.S. and helps save lives.”

After signing up for a CancerGEN test on JScreen’s online platform, users simply provide a saliva sample and mail it to the lab. The test leverages state-of-the-art genetic sequencing technology to ensure highly accurate results.

Results are relayed by a licensed genetic counselor who provides information via telehealth.

Information available on Jscreen.org.