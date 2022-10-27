Andi and Larry Wolfe to receive American Technion Society’s highest honor.

The American Technion Society (ATS) will present its highest honor, the Albert Einstein Award, to Andi and Larry Wolfe of Bloomfield Hills on Nov. 5 in a ceremony during the American Technion Society’s National Board Meeting in Chicago.

“The Wolfes exemplify the true spirit of philanthropy,” ATS CEO Michael Waxman-Lenz explained. “They imagine a better future for Israel and for humanity through science, and they work to make it happen.”

Andi and Larry Wolfe hold numerous positions in support of Technion. Andi serves on the Local Leadership Council and on the National Board of Directors of the American Technion Society, and the Governors and Board of Directors of the American Technion Society

Andi Wolfe attributes her involvement with Technion to her parents. “My father was involved with Technion when I was a child. He would talk about finding and protecting Technion. And fast forward many years — a friend of mine was trying to form a group and, continuing the work of my father, we started a stock investing club for stocks involved with the Technion. And it just kind of went forward from there.”

As for Larry’s commitment to Technion, Andi laughs. “Larry became involved because he married me,” she said.

Larry is president of the D. Dan and Betty Kahn Foundation, which supports many projects of the Technion, as well as projects of the University of Michigan, the Weitzman Institute and the Jewish community.

“Andi’s father was very active prior to his passing . . . that was 10 years ago now,” Larry said. “His one last request was, that he/we, the Foundation, should endow a Mechanical School of Engineering. We did … unfortunately, after he had passed.”

Larry notes that Technion is one of the few technological universities that has a medical school with connections to a hospital, Rambam Hospital in Haifa. Technion, the medical school, and Rambam Hospital, are building a Discovery Tower, bringing together the researchers, technicians and clinicians from the medical team and the engineering departments for synergistic cooperation.

The Wolfes have made their most recent gift, funding the Vision Center for Translational Medicine and Engineering in the Discovery Tower.

Recently, the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, Rambam Health Care Campus joined with Andi and Larry Wolfe to announce the establishment of the Wolfe Center for Translational Medicine and Engineering. Related projects include the D. Dan and Betty Kahn Foundation Pediatric Pulmonary Institute and the D. Dan and Betty Kahn Foundation Center for Interventional Cardiology.

A decade ago, Andi and Larry Wolfe were involved in starting the Michigan-Israel Partnership for Research and Engineering, connecting Technion with other universities in Michigan and Israel.

Andi and Larry Wolfe agree that “we are a team.”

Larry said, “Andi does the leadership,” taking part in conferences and symposia with Technion scientists and visiting their labs.

She notes that she has met the most “amazing friends” among the researchers. Larry, she says, “does the philanthropy part.”

Explaining what motivated his father-in-law, Larry said, “Andi’s father thought, way back to the late 1960s, that it would be very important that the State of Israel have a technological university that would be equal to, if not surpass … Caltech or MIT — which we now believe they have achieved.”

Technion was founded in 1924 with the mandate to build a technological research facility in the Yishuv (a growing Jewish community) in British Mandate Palestine. Since the State of Israel was founded in 1948, Technion has contributed mightily to its success. Scientists at Technion have driven the knowledge-based Israeli start-up economy.

Albert Einstein was among the earliest and most famous of the supporters of the Technion, so when the Technion Society introduced its highest award in 1972, it appropriately named it the Albert Einstein Award. Since then, the Society has granted it to outstanding “humanitarians who lead by example,” in the words of Waxman-Lenz.

Among previous honorees, Waxman-Lenz counts Zubin Mehta, who long served as music director of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra; scientist Andrew Viterbi, who discovered mathematical principals that enable research into cellular telephone technology; actor Kirk Douglas; and philanthropist Larry Jackier of West Bloomfield.