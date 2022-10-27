Two Survivors recently celebrated their 100th birthdays.

Lifelong homemakers Edith Kozlowski and Viola Klein aren’t among the more famous survivors of the Holocaust. But with continuing gratitude, each managed to build a meaningful new life in the United States. They raised strong Jewish families with their late husbands and now have descendants into the fourth generation.

It was a joy, then, for loving family members, friends and scores of other well-wishers to celebrate each “woman of valor” recently for reaching the milestone of 100 years old.

Kozlowski on Sept. 20 and Klein on Oct. 4 were born two weeks apart in 1922, both dates on a Tuesday this year. Viola and Edith belong to a cohort of approximately 450 survivors of the Shoah in Metro Detroit, according to Charles Silow, Ph.D., director of Jewish Senior Life’s Program for Holocaust Survivors and Families in West Bloomfield.

VIOLA (GREENBERGER) KLEIN

A 100th birthday party for Viola was held Oct. 2 at her home in The Avalon, an assisted living facility in Bloomfield Hills. Also known by her Jewish name of “Rifka,” Viola was the youngest of five children born on the family farm of Rose (Lefkowitz) and Julius Grunberger (a name that relatives in the U.S. changed to “Greenberger”). The family lived in Jasenov, Czechoslovakia. Viola was a small child when her oldest sibling Alex, the only boy, left home before World War II to join his Uncle Adolph Greenberger in Pittsburgh.

Out of an estimated 100 members in her extended family, Klein said in an interview for Portraits of Honor (see box on page 16) that only 10 survived the Holocaust. And from her immediate family — “Only me.”

It gave the girl strength when “her father told her she would survive,” said Klein’s daughter, Fran Klein Parker.

Viola’s list of imprisonment in concentration and labor camps includes Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland and Bergen-Belsen in Germany. There, she told Parker, she had tried feeding soup to a weak, fellow inmate, Anne Frank.

“My mother has incredible stories and secrets,” Parker said. Most in their family always thought Klein was born in 1926, although a few who knew her in Europe later told them that Viola was older than she claimed. Parker’s sister, Susan Friedlaender, located a document online of Czech Jews liberated from Bergen-Belsen who were hospitalized upon liberation. She found “a record of Viola Grunberg and her birthday was 10/4/22.”

That discovery confirmed what their mother “fessed up” only a few years ago. Hospitalized after taking a fall, personnel questioned Viola about having different birth years on her Medicare card and driver’s license; she needed her daughters to straighten things out.

After the war ended, in her interview Viola tells of falling in love at first sight with the “good-looking” Gerson Klein, a Holocaust survivor taking the same train as she was from Prague to Slovakia. She gave him her address and “he showed up on a bicycle and collected her at a neighbor’s house,” Parker was told.

They married a few months later in 1945. Visas to the United States came through while they were living with their first-born child, Alfred, in Stuttgart, Germany. Viola’s uncle in Detroit, Joe Greenberger, sponsored them. The Kleins arrived on April 22, 1947, and went on to have three more children, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Parker said Viola always enjoyed doing needlepoint, making bracelets and playing bridge. Her parents used to work out every day at their health club, where Viola did yoga and learned to swim. They were members of the former Congregation Beth Achim in Southfield. Gerson died on Sept. 16, 2007.

“My extremely outgoing mother always had hundreds of friends,” Parker said. Viola was active in the Hungarian Club and the Survivors’ social organization, Shaarit HaPlaytah and its bowling league.

“She’s also a wonderful baker and cook, and liked to entertain. Anyone who didn’t have a place to be on Shabbat or holidays, even on Dec. 25, they had a place to go.

“My mother is never depressed and always upbeat,” Parker added. “She’s always grateful to breathe and has a big smile on her face. She is a very easy mother. And she made us feel like we were wonderful human beings.”

EDITH (LONDON) KOZLOWSKI

Jay Kozlowski got the ball rolling for his mother Edith’s birthday several months in advance when he invited family, friends, acquaintances — really, any friendly soul — to send a congratulatory card to her at his address. As he wrote his fellow members of CHAIM, a local organization for children of Holocaust survivors: “One of the simple pleasures she enjoys is receiving cards on holidays and special occasions. She particularly loves getting birthday greetings!”

Her desire was fulfilled. Even since Edith’s birthday party, held Sept. 24 at Bacco Ristorante in Southfield, birthday cards are arriving. Ruth Kozlowski and her siblings estimate that more than 1,000 cards have come for their mother from near and far — even postmarked from Europe and Australia.

“A lot saw her story on TV (WXYZ),” said Ruth, the main caregiver for her mother in Edith’s West Bloomfield home. “Some schools found out about the birthday and sent cards. People are writing, ‘I don’t know you but heard how you are turning 100.’”

Given the first name of Itka, Kozlowski was one of four daughters born to grocery store owners Dvora (Frajdenrajch) and Icek (Isaac) London. Home for them, and also the family of her future husband, was Radom, Poland. After the Nazis began occupying the city on Sept. 9, 1939, Jewish residents, including Itka’s parents and grandparents, met a horrific end at the Treblinka extermination camp in Poland.

Looking back, Edith said, “I was lucky in one respect” — she and her two surviving younger sisters remained together throughout the war. They were slave laborers at Auschwitz, Bergen-Belsen and some smaller camps before their liberation by the Russian army. By chance, after the war, Edith’s best friend Binka Kurant was in Stuttgart, Germany, when a Radom landsman, Max Kozlowski, approached her while selling his wares in the city. He and his son Marvin, survivors of several concentration camps, lived an hour away in Wertheim am Mein. Max asked Binka if anyone they knew from Radom had survived. She said the London sisters, distant cousins to the Kozlowskis, were staying in a temporary settlement outside Bergen-Belsen. Marvin was sent to bring the girls back to their apartment; Max bought the sisters food and clothing.

The sisters arrived in Detroit in 1947. Their sponsors were Fanny (husband Louis) Rosenberg and Joshua Joyrich, siblings of their mother, Dvora London. Marvin and Edith were already interested in each other, but it wasn’t until 1949 that the young man and his father obtained U.S. visas and settled in the Motor City.

Married on Jan. 15, 1950, Edith and Marvin had three children. Their legacy today includes six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. With their accents and “Old World” ways, Jay acknowledged that his parents were “different from the parents of my friends, but they were incredible and literally lived their lives for us.”

The Kozlowskis were members of the former Congregation B’nai Israel in Pontiac. Edith listens today to the services of B’nai Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield via Zoom, “not able to get out much these days given her frailties and the constraints of COVID,” Jay said.

The call for birthday cards was also meant to brighten Edith’s spirits. Marvin passed away in 2020 at age 100.

“Such a sweetheart,” she said of Marvin. “Half of me is gone since he’s been gone, two years on Oct. 8.”

Ruth said her parents had “an incredible marriage. They were best friends and soulmates.”

Relationships are everything to Edith. “About my family, I can’t say enough,” she said. “How fortunate I am to have the most loving, warm family. I don’t know how much more they could do. They’re very close to me.”

Added Jay, “My mom raised us in a loving and nurturing environment.”

He recalled how she was “always home when we returned from school to help with homework, prepare dinner and shower us with love and attention.” She later was Marvin’s helper and partner in his small clothing and tailor shop.

“Edith’s purpose in life is giving and being kind, doing what she can to help others,” Ruth said. Edith “continues to love knitting and has knit at least one scarf for almost everybody she knows well,” Jay said.

Known as a great cook, Edith especially loves baking. “She would often bake up to 30 honey cakes around Rosh Hashanah to help friends and family usher in a sweet year,” Jay said. About five years ago, her “adopted” daughter Cheryl Christmas, a volunteer at the Holocaust Center, compiled Edith’s favorite recipes for a cookbook.

Asked for any words of wisdom, Edith replied, “Be good and help others, then you’ll feel much better. Love one another regardless of religion.” And her reaction to turning 100? “A miracle!”

Full biographies for Viola Klein and Edith Kozlowski and other survivors can be found in the Portraits of Honor database (portraitsofhonor.org). Charles Silow started POH in 1999, and it’s maintained by CHAIM at the Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills. The ongoing project includes, on the museum’s main floor, a gallery of framed photos showing living or now deceased Holocaust survivors based in Michigan. Contact CHAIM at csilow@jslmi.org to submit the photo and biography of anyone who could be part of the collection.