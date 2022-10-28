Hillel Day School was excited to participate in Adat Shalom’s Fall Family Fun Fest in September.

Dozens of kids got into the Rosh Hashanah spirit at the Hillel table by decorating miniature honey jars with holiday stickers, adding a honey bee charm and a honey dripper. Honey sticks were a sweet touch and fan favorite.

“It was so much fun to be out in the community at Adat Shalom making holiday crafts and visiting with new and familiar faces,” said Arielle Endelman, Hillel Day School admissions coordinator. “Hillel is looking forward to participating in many more community events like this one.”

Also joining Hillel at the event were Hazon, Adat Shalom’s Madrachim and Sisterhood, and the Farmington Hills Police even got in on the fun.