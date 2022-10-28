In August, attendees made edible aquariums with frosting, gummy fish, sprinkles and graham crackers.

Etta-ble Art is a monthly program for people who are served by JARC, a nonprofit organization serving adults with developmental disabilities. The classes, begun as virtual events in August 2020 during the pandemic to make edible art creations, are held monthly to allow for participation from as many JARC homes as possible.

Creatively named Etta-ble Art, the popular class is led by Etta McDuffey, a well-loved former employee of JARC who wanted to stay involved with the organization and the people it serves. Each month, the edible activity is attended by an average of 40 persons served in 10 JARC homes and three independent living locations.

In August, attendees made edible aquariums with frosting, gummy fish, sprinkles and graham crackers. The people JARC serves look forward to Etta-ble Art classes and appreciate getting to make a variety of different edible creations and spend time with Etta. Other edible creations have included bread animals (pictured), veggie critters and Oreo cookie dirt cups. These edible activities can all be done with no kitchen experience necessary by people of all abilities.