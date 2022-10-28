When our Congress and legislature are so close between the majority and minority, and we get frustrated that nothing gets done in Washington or Lansing, I hope the people that can vote will.

On Nov. 8, I will not vote. If I could, I would, and if I did, I know who I would vote for. Yet, at 16, I am old enough to drive. And since I work, I am old enough to pay taxes, yet still too young to vote.

It’s too bad. I know this election will be an important election for my generation. A generation that feels forgotten by the pandemic and neglected by politicians too eager to do anything that would get them elected. Even though I won’t be able to cast a ballot on election day, I will still be able to use my voice and volunteer for a campaign, allowing me to have the greatest influence for now.

My generation came of age in isolation during the pandemic. Sitting at home with YouTube and TikTok as my primary news sources (all from reputable, independent sources), I watched the world around me crumble. At the same time, I discovered my voice as I watched my peers speak up for things they did not believe were right. I saw how, despite our age and inability to vote, we could make a difference.

That is why I get so frustrated when I see people old enough to vote that don’t exercise that right. So, when people are questioning the legitimacy of fair and equitable elections, I hope that gets more people upset, so they get out and vote. When our Congress and legislature are so close between the majority and minority, and we get frustrated that nothing gets done in Washington or Lansing, I hope the people that can vote will. Yet, in the August primary, only 30% percent of the people in Oakland County who could vote did. I may be only 16, but I am old enough to know how sad and disappointing that is.

I spent this summer traveling to a number of national parks, including the Flight 93 National Memorial, Valley Forge, Independence Hall and Gettysburg. Each one served as a reminder of how generations before me stood up to terrorists on 9-11, fought for our independence during the Revolutionary War and ended slavery in the Civil War. I read our Constitution, the Declaration of Independence and the Gettysburg Address from the places where they were written. At each stop, I learned about the tremendous sacrifice generations before mine made so that we could be free and have the right to vote. Perhaps the adults around me have forgotten about the past and consider our election something that is simply optional.

While I sit on the sidelines and wait to vote in my first election, I think about the struggles the generations before me had and the opportunities they seized to rise up so I could be free. So, I am not sure what the adults who are not voting are doing, but your priorities need to change.

Too often, I hear that one vote does not make a difference. First, you are voting by deciding not to vote; one vote can make all the difference. I may not have been alive when George W. Bush was first elected and was just 3 when he left office, but I know that it was a close election, and it came down to a recount in Florida where the president won by just 537 votes. The outcome might have been different if every registered voter in Florida voted.

To my peers, I know we can’t vote, but we can still make a difference. Let’s start with our parents and grandparents, aunts and uncles. Hold them accountable and make sure they vote. Find the issues that matter to you. There are a lot of them. Learn about the candidates and meet with them. Ask them questions, and if you like them, volunteer for them. Knock on doors, walk in parades and get on the phone to make sure you can make a difference well before we can vote.

To the adults that can vote but don’t, shame on you. You are doing yourself and your country a disservice. People lost their lives to give you this opportunity, and you are ignoring their sacrifice. Be a better person and follow in the wake of my generation. Learn about the candidates and do me a favor, vote. My future depends on it, and so does the rest of the world.

Spencer Cherrin is a sophomore at the Frankel Jewish Academy.