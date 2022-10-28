Tap 24.7 to perform at the Berman Center for the performing arts Oct. 29 and 30.

The nationwide tap troupe Tap 24.7 is coming to West Bloomfield for the last weekend in October to perform an original production Tap Side Story inspired by the musical West Side Story.

“Tap Side Story and it is loosely based on the story of West Side Story. There are two different groups we’ve got Scats on one side and Counts on the other,” Aimée Bar-Am explained, a mother of one of the performers in Tap 24.7.

“We are a tap performing troupe with adult master tap dancers and some super talented kids. It’s an entertaining performance put to contemporary music; everything from The Rolling Stones to Pitbull.”

There are dancers from across the nation involved with the troupe. The Bar-Am family is coming from Phoenix, Arizona and say they’re excited to come to the Metro Detroit Jewish Community being one of the few Jewish families of their community.

“My husband, Guy, is Israeli and unfortunately, where we live, it’s not a very Jewish area. Our daughter, Bailey, has been a dancer since she’s three years old she’s now 12 and has worked with a few different studios. Throughout the years we haven’t met many Jewish families or felt welcomed in dance studios until we found Tap 24.7.”

Aimée says the producer of the troupe, Suzy Guarino-Hall, has really taken Bailey under her wings and has embraced the Bar-Am family and their Jewish culture. With the performance happening at the Jewish Community Center’s Berman Center for the performing arts brings so much more meaning for the performance the Bar-Am family.

“The show is great opportunity for Jewish assisted living homes and just anyone in the community who likes to support the arts,” added Aimée.

Guarino-Hall has also allowed Aimée to create a coupon for the Jewish community. There are two shows through the weekend of Oct. 29. The first show is on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 30, at noon.

To learn more about the show or how you can get tickets head to: tap-247.com

Discount for Jewish ticket purchasers with coupon code JCCFAM

Group discount for 10 or more people