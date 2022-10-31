Serling is introducing her latest project on the last day of the Detroit Jewish Book Fair, at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, in the Jewish Community Center in West Bloomfield.

Elaine Serling turned to two young grandchildren for comments on her new book, Riding in a Car NOT in a Kangaroo!, and got happy approval for it. Similarly, she got approval for the same-titled song that accompanies the story and can be accessed through the book.

While the tale is about the pleasures long preceding COVID — like going to the beach or the zoo — the music is high-tech. It can be transferred from a spot in the book to a smart phone using a QR code.

Serling is introducing her latest project on the last day of the Detroit Jewish Book Fair, at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, in the Jewish Community Center in West Bloomfield, where some 20 local authors will have their own spots for talking with individuals attending the event.

“I like that my book is happy, simple and gives kids a chance to just be themselves,” said Serling, well-known to patrons at the Jewish Community Center for entertaining young people with music she writes and performs. “I have played the book song for a couple of young kids, and they just pick up the chorus right away. They have fun with it, and it makes me smile.

“It’s turning my face the other way from the years with the pandemic. It’s letting kids be kids every day. It’s taking a vacation in a sense. That’s why it’s in a car. One of their friends is a little kangaroo, and a couple of the kids got into the kangaroo mama’s pouch.

“It ends up that the family trip is the last action in the story. Everybody in the car ends up on the same road going to a parade, and they’re all in the parade playing instruments.”

Serling, who began training on musical projects when she was 10, evaluates the new book for those between ages 1-8. It is her third book and was prepared with the help of artists Kathleen and Tim Spellman, graphic designer/project manager Karen McDiarmid and music director/co-arranger Stefan Kukurugya.

“For the very young, it’s happy even if they’re not quite ready for the idea,” Serling said.

Serling’s two earlier books are Bubbie’s Baby, with a recent 15th anniversary edition, and Grandma and Grandpa’s Darlings, with the words “hello grandma and grandpa” in 24 different languages. Her straightforward recordings are From the Heart, Sing and Celebrate and Join the Circle.

“When I went into authoring, I became very aware that years ago children didn’t see themselves in their books,” she said. “I felt music is going to allow everybody to participate, and illustrations would be the way of showing we’re more alike than not alike. “

Although Serling was performing in her teens, she became a registered nurse and practiced during the time she and husband, Michael, spent in Israel shortly after marrying. Back in Michigan, she had the first of two children and did not return to full-time work.

Writing started full force when Serling was 25 and continues into her 75th year.

“As a performer, I became a teacher at preschools, and I taught at five different schools around the city,” she said. “I like to use the classroom almost as a stage and use music to make it easier to learn and much more fun. I combined the skills I had to entertain and teach. With the two together, it was fun.”

As Serling was teaching, she found that her students liked putting the characters together so they could make their own sketches.

Elaine and Michael Serling are active in the Jewish and wider communities. At Michigan State University, there is the Michael and Elaine Serling Institute for Jewish Studies and Modern Israel. It just celebrated its 30th year.

“I’m honored to be on the board of the Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills, and Michael is involved with the Anti-Defamation League,” Serling said. “I’m also involved with Hadassah, and we’re both honored to be part of the Beaumont Trustee Foundation.

“When I think of myself as a grandparent, I can be the one who goes to the zoo with the grandchildren, or we can all go together and ask other friends,” she said. “I just make it a little old-fashioned and call it the simple pleasures.”