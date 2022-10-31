Campy Music Video Debuts History Informed Yiddish Translation of Halloween Classic, “I Put a Spell on You”.

Mikhl Yashinsky, together with The Workers Circle, have given all of us ghouls and golems a chance to rejoice this spooky season: “Kh’ti dir a kishef up,” a brand-new Yiddish translation of the Halloween camp classic “I Put a Spell on You.” The song was translated and is performed in a colorful, fantastical music video by Yashinsky, a Detroit-born, Manhattan-based writer, actor, and Yiddishist, in costume as the Yiddish-speaking witch Bobe Yakhne.



The video may be watched here:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=fXVloxbohls

Avrom Goldfaden, the “father of Yiddish theatre” created the character of Bobe

Yakhne, a wicked and wily witch hailing from the Romanian town of Botoșani, in

his 1877 operetta Di kishef-makherin (The Sorceress). The National Yiddish

Theatre Folksbiene revived the operetta in 2017 and in a New York Times “Critic’s

Pick” production in 2019, conducted by Zalmen Mlotek and directed by Motl

Didner. In both productions, Yashinsky played the title role, giving Bobe Yakhne a

“keen, if malevolent, psychology,” according to the Times. Bobe Yakhne has now

become Yashinsky’s drag alter ego, and he takes up her rags again in this latest

release, having given out his first Halloween video featuring the character last

year. That was a music video of a Soviet-era song written for the Bobe Yakhne,

“Ikh bin di bobe yakhne” (“I Am the Bobe Yakhne”), not included in the Folksbiene

production but revived by Yashinsky in that clip (www.youtube.com/watch?v=FDigHIaueu8).



The music video for the Yiddish “I Put a Spell on You” is the latest episode of

Yiddishist and actor Yashinsky’s web series for The Workers Circle, a progressive

organization fostering Jewish cultural engagement, Yiddish language learning,

multigenerational education, and social justice activism. The series, #YiddishAlive

(www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLhnGIEbPpGqYKnVTn2_iexGcQLDtYRMzl),

offers Yashinsky’s own original Yiddish takes on different holidays and seasons

and phenomena of daily life, all with an off-beat and whimsical flair — fully

subtitled, and each with a vocabulary set at the end as an aid to Yiddish students

and the merely curious.



The latest, “I Put a Spell on You — in Yiddish,” is Yashinsky’s tribute to Halloween,

Yiddish operetta, and legends of the Jewish occult. In a rich Yiddish idiom,

Yashinsky infuses the song with references to supernatural figures of Ashkenazic

lore, including the dybbuk and Ashmeday, King of Demons, and laces the

performance with Bobe Yakhne’s signature cackle and even a lyric deriving from

the 1877 operetta. “I Put A Spell On You” is originally by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins,

with additional lyrics by Marc Shaiman sung by Bette Midler in the 1993 film

Hocus Pocus. Klezmer clarinetist and composer D. Zisl Slepovitch produced the

new Yiddish track. The music video, directed and edited by Yashinsky, finds Bobe

Yakhne shimmying about a moonlit yard as she stirs a cauldron with her demonic

assistant, conjures a fire, roasts a ghost-shaped marshmallow over it, and consults

a disco crystal ball. Fall under her spell this Halloween. But as she warns, watch

out for that dybbuk.