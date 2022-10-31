MSU sorority celebrates its new home.

When the Sigma Delta Tau sorority dedicates its new house near the Michigan State campus Nov. 4, Sari Cicurel will be front and center, beaming like a proud parent.

In a sense, that’s what she is. When Cicurel arrived on the MSU campus in 1983 as a freshman from Grand Rapids, there were no sororities on campus. Cicurel was disappointed at first, but then she and four friends decided they’d start a sorority themselves.

They did some research, invited some national sororities to make presentations and chose to “recolonize” a long-dormant Sigma Delta Tau (SDT) chapter.

Sigma Delta Tau began at Cornell University in 1917 as an option for Jewish women who were unwelcome in the already-established sororities there. The group’s Beta Beta Chapter was “colonized” (campus Greek lingo for establishing a new fraternity or sorority) at MSU in 1964, but it petered out during the late 1960s when Greek life became less popular on campuses nationwide.

SDT also has a large chapter at the University of Michigan and a small one at Eastern Michigan University.

Nothing in SDT’s charter defines it as a Jewish group, but its heritage as an alternative to older sororities that would not accept Jews has always been attractive to Jewish women, said Amy Rodnick, 42, of Bloomfield Hills, an MSU alumna who is a national vice president overseeing services to the sorority’s 61 chapters.

In the beginning, Cicurel and her friends met at the MSU Union. Others on campus told them they were wasting their time. Guys in the Jewish fraternity at the time warned them that others had tried to bring a sorority onto campus and had failed.

“Maybe we took that as a challenge, but by the time the national people showed up to make presentations, there was a small but amazing group of women who really wanted to represent a Jewish community in the sorority system,” said Cicurel, who now lives in West Bloomfield and runs a public relations agency.

The rejuvenated Beta Beta Chapter welcomed its first new members in the 1983-84 school year: 25 women from a half-dozen states.

Finding a physical home for the organization was the purview of the Beta Beta Housing Corporation. For several decades, the sisters rented a variety of houses in East Lansing, including some fraternity houses. More recently they worked with the Community Resource Management Company (CRMC), the largest property management group in East Lansing, and rented four neighboring houses on MAC. It wasn’t ideal, said Rodnick, but it made the group more cohesive and helped increase membership.

“We created a strong sisterhood, but the houses were too small for many programs,” she said.

Built-to-Order

A few years ago, the Beta Beta Housing Corporation and CRMC decided to work together to build a house designed to meet the sorority’s current and future needs.

The approval process was tedious, said Rodnick, because the plans involved demolishing several older homes. The sorority also needed the approval of their prospective neighbors.

The new 16,000-square-foot-house, at 710 Grove St., about a seven-minute walk from the MSU campus, opened at the start of the 2021 fall school term, even though some facilities, including the commercial kitchen, were unfinished. Some of the sisters lived there, but because of COVID, the sorority held most of its programs virtually.

The house can accommodate 45 of Beta Beta Chapter’s approximately 180 members. Residents live in 27 single and double bedrooms, each with its own bathroom. Along with the commercial kitchen for communal meals, the four-story elevator-equipped structure includes a smaller “regular” kitchen where residents can fix their own meals, meeting rooms, a media room and a spacious workout studio.

“Every time I pull up to the house, I just get this special feeling in my heart,” said Rodnick. “Dreams do come true. The house is a testimonial to hard work, commitment and love.”

The sisters are thrilled with their new home. “It’s like I get to be at camp all year round with my 45 favorite people,” said Ari Beard, a junior from Huntington Woods.

Laela Saulson, a junior from Franklin, agreed. “Bonding with my sisters has been so much easier because we now have communal meeting spaces,” she said, adding that it was great to have 26 doors to knock on right in the house if she needs anything. And Anna Weinbaum, a sophomore from Bloomfield Hills, said she couldn’t ask for a better way to spend her college years.

In addition to fostering sisterhood and personal connections, SDT devotes energy to several philanthropic efforts, raising funds for Prevent Child Abuse America, Jewish Women International and the SDT Foundation.

The upcoming dedication celebration activities include a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 4, a watch party for the football game between MSU and Illinois on Saturday, Nov. 5, followed by dinner, and a brunch to celebrate Founders Day, with tours of the house, on Sunday, Nov. 6.

Cicurel says she is delighted that the sorority sisters who followed her were able to accomplish so much by building on the foundation she and her friends established back in the mid-1980s.

“I was super-proud as my kids’ friends became SDT sisters at MSU and now as people come up to me and tell me their daughter has joined SDT,” she said.