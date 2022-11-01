Whether you’re looking for a regular commitment or a single mitzvah, each month you’ll find a diverse list of offerings from which to choose.

Are you looking to get more involved in our local community? Look no further — this monthly column will provide a variety of opportunities to do just that. Whether you’re looking for a regular commitment or a single mitzvah, each month you’ll find a diverse list of offerings from which to choose.

• JFamily is hosting an event on Nov. 13 for grandparents and grandchildren ages 9 and up. Along with Free Bikes 4 Kidz, help clean and repair bikes to be donated to children in need for the holidays. The program is from 1-4 p.m. but stay as long as you can! No experience needed. To sign up, visit https://jlive.app/events/3069.

• JARC is seeking musicians! Amateur or professional, individual or group — showcase your talents to a virtual audience. The residents of JARC love music and a special performance will make their day. This is a great opportunity for youth who can use this time to practice their skills. JARC aims to provide monthly concerts on weeknight evenings. For more information, contact Jessica Tierney at (248) 940-2607 or jessicatierney@jarc.org.

• Brilliant Detroit is seeking virtual literacy tutors who can commit to volunteering weekly after school for 30- or 45-minute sessions. The students and tutors meet one-on-one via Zoom to read together and engage in literacy games and activities. To become a tutor, you must attend a program training, pass a background check (Brilliant Detroit covers the cost) and attend a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training. To apply, visit https://brilliantdetroit.galaxydigital.com.

• The Temple Israel Free Fresh Food Pantry is looking for volunteers (adults and teens) every second and fourth Thursday of the month from 2-4:30 p.m. Sign up with the following link: www.temple-israel.org/form/pantryvolunteer.html.

• The Friendship Circle is looking for teen volunteers (ages 14-21) to be matched with a child who has special needs. Together, they will form a friendship by participating together in one or many of Friendship Circle’s weekly recreational programs. This is a great way to for teens to fulfill their school’s community service requirement while gaining a broader understanding of children with special needs and their disabilities. To apply, visit www.friendshipcircle.org/get-involved/volunteers/teen-volunteers.

If your organization is looking for volunteers, email Samantha Foon at samanthafoon14@gmail.com for possible inclusion in an upcoming column.