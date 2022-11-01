Classes will be given on Sundays at 11 a.m. and Tuesdays at 7 p.m., beginning the week of Nov. 6.

A new series, starting on Nov. 6, will be offered in person and on Zoom, twice weekly, at Bais Chabad of West Bloomfield. Rabbi Shneur Silberberg of Bais Chabad of West Bloomfield will lead the classes.

The series will address classic questions: Why did God create the world? Is God “vengeful” or “jealous?” (as the Torah seems to indicate); personal questions: What does God want from me? Does God communicate with us?; and lighter questions: Why did God create mosquitoes? Is God a he, she or neither? Can God create a rock that he can’t lift?

“Recently, I came across an article that listed questions about God posed by third graders,” Silberberg said. “Aside from being amusing (‘Did you mean for the giraffe to look that way or was it an accident?’ ‘My grandpa says you were around when he was a little boy, how far back do you go?’), it struck me that there was a beauty to the curiosity and pursuit of understanding of their Creator.

“The vast majority of people either believe in God or struggle with their belief,” he added. “It is critically important that we continue to ask, challenge and pursue a better understanding of and, thereby, a deeper relationship with God.”

The course is produced by the Jewish Learning Institute (JLI) and is authored by Silberberg’s brother, Rabbi Naftali Silberberg. It will draw from the Talmud, Kabbalah and Jewish philosophy in addressing the 25 questions.

Classes will be given on Sundays at 11 a.m. and Tuesdays at 7 p.m., beginning the week of Nov. 6.

The cost to attend this in-person course is $60. There is an additional $30 charge for a textbook. Scholarships are available thanks to the Mara Israel Jewish Education Fund.

A complimentary breakfast will be served before the Sunday classes.

For more information and to register, visit www.baischabad.com/jli or contact rabbishneur@baischabad.com.