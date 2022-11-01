The words and stories I shared are the true dividends of the investment we make in our community.

As the steward of our community’s assets, we often spend a great deal of time talking about numbers. They’re important, and I’ll get to some numbers shortly, but first I want to share some words.

These are not my own words, but those of the individuals we serve throughout our community.

“Thank you for your extreme kindness in bringing my newspaper up the stairs to my door as you delivered my meal this morning. You did this of your own initiative and couldn’t have possibly known that today I was experiencing severe pain, and it would have been impossible for me to even think of getting down the stairs. Your kindness is above and beyond.”

This is from an individual who has their meals delivered every day by a Jewish Family Service driver. We can imagine what might have happened had that driver not brought the newspaper up to the door, but try to imagine, for a moment, what it would it mean for there to be no driver at all and no meals delivered.

Imagine if we didn’t have our agencies in place for those who need them.

Think of what that might mean as you listen to the words of a single mother and small business owner who received assistance from another one of our agencies: “Because of Hebrew Free Loan’s assistance, there has been a gradual and real stability. I am now in a position to pay the loan back, in full, ahead of schedule. I was able to keep a business afloat and provide a livelihood for myself and my daughter.

And here’s another: “I previously was very scared on campus to tell people I was Jewish and had lived in Israel, due to many people’s hate for Israel on campus. I am much more confident in my ability to defend and stay strong against the haters of Israel.”

I wanted to share these because I don’t want us to forget what the United Jewish Foundation really does. Our charge is to preserve and grow our community assets, but our ultimate purpose is to support and make a difference in the lives of our community members.

The words and stories I shared are the true dividends of the investment we make in our community. You’ll find more of these testimonials in the pages of our new Annual Report. You’ll also see that last year we distributed $96 million to our local and global Jewish community.

It’s been said many times that Detroit is a unique community, and that has never been more true than at this very moment. According to recent data, the Detroit Federation has the highest percentage of individuals who support their Annual Campaign among large Jewish communities across North America. We also have the highest per capita amount of donations of any community.

But there’s more to the story of our community’s generosity and vision: It’s important to recognize that — in addition to the $39 million raised through the Annual Campaign and the Challenge Fund — an additional $70 million came in this year through Foundation endowment funds, along with state and federal grants, and the COVID and Ukraine Emergency Campaigns.

I’m also proud to report that we run an extremely efficient and fiscally responsible organization. More than 91 cents of every dollar we raise goes directly to our local and global community, earning us four stars — the highest possible rating — by Charity Navigator, the gold standard for nonprofits.

We also need to acknowledge the work of our Investment Committee, who have done a great job managing our investments. This has been especially true recently, as they’ve been able to significantly minimize the impact of the current bear market — allowing us to continue funding our endowment obligations even in these difficult market times.

But $96 million is a hard number to get your head around. So let me try to break it down a little:

• That translates into 1,000 older adults given the opportunity to live in a warm, Jewish home at Jewish Senior Life.

• It means that 6,500 individuals were offered career support at Gesher Human Services.

• 28,000 rides were provided for older adults and individuals with disabilities.

• 2,500 kids received the magic of PJ Library books courtesy of the JCC.

• 3,000 students attended our Jewish day schools, and 1,000 teens participated in BBYO.

• Overseas, 39,000 Jewish refugees were provided with vital necessities, and 2.7 million pounds of medical equipment, clothing, food and hygiene products have been distributed.

• More than 32,000 new immigrants have arrived in Israel from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus .

I could go on and on — and of course this is just a small snapshot of our work. It represents a vast number of individual lives impacted and transformed, and every one of them is a story we can be proud of. As extraordinary as all this is, it’s only part of what we do, especially when you consider the work of the United Jewish Foundation.

Protecting Our Jewish Future

You hear all the time that the Foundation is the custodian of our community’s assets, but what it really protects, more than anything else, is our Jewish future. That’s not always an easy task, especially when facing a crisis like the pandemic or economic downturns.

This is a critical aspect of our organization: We must always be addressing the urgent needs of the day, while at the same time ensuring our long-term security.

In fact, it’s so important that it’s enshrined in our mission: Taking care of the needs of the Jewish people today and building a strong Jewish future for tomorrow.

And that, I think, is one of our great accomplishments in recent years — distributing hundreds of millions of dollars of direct support while at the same time significantly strengthening our holdings for the future.

That begins with our Federation and Foundation reserves, to which we added $750,000 last year, thanks to the judicious use of our successful campaign, as well an operating budget surplus. Our combined rainy day and emergency reserves now stand at about $25 million, the highest amount in more than 10 years. We need to continue to increase this, but the amount we’ve added in recent years has been a very positive and important trend and will serve our community well in the tough economic climate ahead.

This was also another stellar year for the Centennial Fund, our community’s central endowment vehicle, which was specially designed to secure our future. Thanks to an incredible effort by our volunteer and professional team, we grew this fund by $16.4 million in lifetime and testamentary gifts, this past year for a total of $265 million.

An essential part of that effort is our Perpetual Annual Campaign Endowments. I’m thrilled to report that we have significantly grown our PACE funds by $5.8 million, for a balance of close to $80 million. That currently provides $4.5 million to the Annual Campaign every year, which makes an enormous difference in our ability to support our community.

I can’t say enough how important PACE funds are for the welfare of our community, and I want to express my tremendous gratitude to everyone who has taken steps to ensure that their support — and their legacy — continue in perpetuity.

Another essential aspect of this has been our effort to secure and solidify our community real estate, ensuring that our properties remain valuable and vital assets for the long-term. Whether we’re talking about the Frank Building for Gesher Human Services, the Fleischman Residence at JSL, the Applebaum Campus and Kahn Building, Tamarack Camps or our Jewish day schools, resolving many of the open-ended issues we’ve been dealing with in past years allows our agencies to focus on delivering services and enriching Jewish lives.

And speaking of securing our future, on the advice of our illustrious past presidents, Foundation worked hard to review, modify and strengthen our board governance to reduce potential pitfalls and liabilities.

I hope this gives you a sense of how much we’ve accomplished. You’ve heard the powerful phrase: We are here today because we were there yesterday. I would add that — thanks to strength of our United Jewish Foundation — we will also be here tomorrow.

And that is only possible because of you, our leaders and supporters. For that, on behalf of the Federation and Foundation, as well as the community we serve, I want to express our enormous gratitude without you, there would be no Federation and Foundation.

I also want to take a moment to acknowledge and thank the Federation and Foundation professional staff. Their talent, hard work and incredible commitment is the fuel that makes this organization run, and we deeply appreciate all they do. They are led by a truly committed gifted leader who is already MVP in his second season, our Chief Executive Officer, Steve Ingber.

Dennis S. Bernard is president of the United Jewish Foundation of Metropolitan Detroit. He delivered these remarks at Federation’s Annual Meeting, which included the presentation of the Fred M. Butzel Award for Distinguished Service, Federation’s highest honor, to Benjamin F. Rosenthal.