Meet Miles and Deede Auster, who volunteer for Hospice of Michigan.

Miles and Deede Auster of West Bloomfield were nominated by Hospice of Michigan (HOM) as Volunteers of the Week for their passion to giving back to the organization.

“Miles and Deede are the embodiment of tikkun olam, repairing the world. They see a need for help and don’t hesitate to jump in,” said Alana Knoppow, Hospice of Michigan volunteer program manager.

Before retiring as a physician, Miles was looking for a place to volunteer his time where he would get to interact with people. For the last 13 years, he’s been doing so at HOM.

“I see patients as a volunteer, not as a physician,” Miles explained. “Over the years, I’ve had wonderful experiences with patients who are in hospice. I’ve also done some marketing at various fairs. I’m also a veteran, and I have participated in some of the veterans’ events, which has been very moving for me.”

The statewide director of volunteer services and complementary therapies at HOM, Alison Wagner, says Miles has become a volunteer they can rely on.

“It’s wonderful to have somebody who’s well-rounded and willing to help in so many ways,” Wagner says. “He really makes a difference for the organization and for the people that we serve.”

In the past few years, Deede was inspired to volunteer with HOM after everything the organization did for her family when her mother was in hospice care for nine months.

“I love working with the staff, and it’s nice to be able to give back,” Deede said.

Miles and Deede volunteer in different departments at HOM. While Miles volunteers helping patients, Deede works with the staff in the organization’s offices.

“Deede is an absolute delight,” Wagner said. “She helps with our clinical paperwork for volunteers, and sometimes she’ll do special projects. The impact Deede has helps take some of the burden off the staff members.”

Deede says she’s also involved throughout the community as a board member of the National Council of Jewish Women and the Jewish Historical Society of Michigan. She is also involved with Cancer Thrivers of Michigan.

“Both Miles and Deede have committed their retirement years to helping wherever there is a need. In addition to jumping in whenever asked to at HOM, they are both heavily involved in volunteer work at a number of organizations within the community.

“Each of them has made a positive impact on untold numbers of lives, and for that we thank them,” Knoppow added.

The Austers plan to volunteer with the organization for as long as they can and encourage anyone who’s looking to give back and is interested in HOM to reach out and get involved.

“HOM is really a supportive organization that helps people through these difficult times. I think these services are critically important. I can’t say it enough. I really would encourage people to learn more about it and get involved,” Miles added.

If you’d like to get involved and learn more about volunteer opportunities with the Hospice of Michigan, you can email Alana Knoppow directly at: aknoppow@hom.org.



If you would like to nominate someone to be the next volunteer of the week, send a nomination with a short paragraph telling us why to rsweet@thejewishnews.com.