All students and faculty are safe.

As antisemitism in its many forms continues to be on the rise around the country and world, a pair of hoax bomb threats were called into West Bloomfield’s Frankel Jewish Academy — one on the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 1, and one on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 2.

A few minutes before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, FJA received a call from an unknown individual asking questions about the layout of the building and referencing pipe bombs. Officers from the West Bloomfield Police Department, including K-9 units, were immediately dispatched to the Jewish Community Center on 6600 W. Maple Road, and students and faculty were evacuated to Jewish Senior Life facilities west of the FJA campus. After an exhaustive search of the building and campus, both were secured. All students and staff were deemed to be safe.

WBPD Deputy Chief Curt Lawson says FJA apparently wasn’t the only place to receive similar calls that day. “It’s our understanding — we found out after everything was clear and there was no threat — that there were other calls to Jewish facilities in different parts of the country.”

On Wednesday morning, it’s believed the same individual called in another bomb threat to FJA. Students and staff were kept in school, which was the advice of the police, and a smaller police presence was placed there.

“We do have officers on site there now, and our detectives are working hard at trying to determine who this individual is,” Lawson said on Wednesday morning.

School Statement

FJA’s Head of School Rabbi Azaryah Cohen issued a statement to parents and students after the threat on Tuesday.

“As you know, FJA received a threat today. We are thankful that everyone is safe and that our building and campus have been secured. Our school Security and Emergency Response Team responded quickly and decisively to ensure our students and staff were safe and cared for throughout the incident.

“Our staff and administrators maintained an orderly presence, and our students acted calmly and maturely. In fact, their behavior and conduct were commended by police and security personnel.

“We have partnerships with law enforcement and have established security protocols to respond to the safety and security needs of our community. My sincere gratitude goes out to the West Bloomfield Police Department, Oakland County Sheriff department, other law enforcement agencies from across the state, Jewish Community Security Inc, and to FJA’s security team for their important work today.

“Thank you to all of the parents and community partners for your support and cooperation throughout the process. As we resume normal school activities tomorrow, our teachers and social worker will be checking in with students to address any concerns.”

JCC CEO Brian Siegel issued a similar statement via email to the community.

“Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our patrons, staff, and community,” the statement read. “We appreciate your ongoing support, especially during these difficult moments.”

Others Speak Out

Nominee for State Representative in Michigan’s 20th District, Noah Arbit (D-West Bloomfield), also issued a statement after the threat.

“While we await further investigation before discerning a motive for the threat, it would be facile not to acknowledge the current environment of rising antisemitism, hate and political violence across our country, particularly one week before a contentious national election.

“To the students, parents, teachers, and community members at FJA and across West Bloomfield, I know that today has been deeply frightening. As a graduate of FJA, I share your distress at today’s incident, and stand united alongside you in declaring that antisemitism, hate, and violence have no home in West Bloomfield.”