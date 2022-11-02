Steven Lelli’s Inn on the Green is known for its well-prepared staples of both Italian and American cuisine.

Favorite recipes from three highly regarded but now-shuttered restaurants in Metro Detroit provide nostalgic satisfaction at Steven Lelli’s Inn on the Green. A two-sided paper menu acknowledges dishes originated at the famous Lelli’s in Detroit, but also highlights standouts from the kitchens of other resident chefs. They are Brian Micknass, with the former Pepino’s Restaurant in Oakland County, and Chef John Somerville of The Lark, which was an award-winning restaurant in West Bloomfield.

The Italian-accented Lelli’s is rated “Excellent” on the TripAdvisor website — and with me.

Looking back, it was more than 80 years ago that Steven Lelli’s grandparents, Nerio and Irene Lelli, operated their classic eatery on Woodward Avenue at Bethune Street. But time marches on.

This later incarnation of Lelli’s opened for business in November 2010 on the grounds of Copper Creek Golf Course in Farmington Hills. Lelli and Mark Zarkin, business partners and lifelong friends, were able to capture or reinterpret the elements that made the original Lelli’s popular. In so doing, they honored the restaurant’s slogan: “Food is king since 1939.”

Steven Lelli’s Inn on the Green is known for its well-prepared staples of both Italian and American cuisine. It’s a go-to destination for tender steaks, filet mignon and lamb chops; seafood choices that include Chilean sea bass and Chef Brian’s Rainbow Trout; “house” specialties, such as Chateaubriand sliced tableside with Zip sauce and Rack of Lamb “Ghengis Kahn;” chicken and veal entrees on a list of “Lelli’s Favorites,” as well as appetizers, soup, salads, sides, pasta and dessert. Classic dining like this never really goes out of style.

New Ambiance

A burst pipe in the kitchen shuttered the restaurant in October 2021, spurring an extensive renovation. The reopening took place on Sept. 23.

Zarkin’s vision resulted in an almost completely new décor, working in conjunction with The Romero Group, a building design company in Bingham Farms. Beside the spacious main dining room, two semi-private spaces and an enclosed heated terrace are available for dining and special events.

The most striking features of the main room are seven elegant crystal chandeliers and antique-looking white tabletops with irregularly placed strips of inlaid granite. White cloths cover other tables. White marble with black veins is a material used on the floor and up some of the walls. Pendant lamps hang over the sprawling bar off the main dining room.

Guests have access to custom cocktails and award-winning wines from around the world.

Starting our dinners recently, my companion and I were brought warm and crusty cheese bread in a basket. Believe me, it’s hard to resist. The 13 listed appetizers that we skipped to save our appetites included Chef Brian’s cold bean salad and his roadhouse-style frog legs, crispy spiced cauliflower, tenderloin tips with roasted mushrooms, pesto bruschetta and more.

I knew beforehand that I’d be ordering “Detroit’s Favorite Minestrone Lelli.” Few varieties taste better than this light-colored, vegetarian minestrone, a signature of Lelli’s. The delicately flavored concoction is thick with pureed white beans, finely minced vegetables, spinach and tiny pasta. Do say “yes” to a sprinkling of shredded Parmesan cheese on top.

Manager Ari Zarkin, one of the four Zarkin offspring, said he comes early each morning to make the famous recipe. While I was enjoying the soup, my friend opted for the 1939 Original Salad, including a hard-boiled egg. It came with a delectable creamy garlic vinaigrette.

My main course was fantastic. I chose Chinese-Oven Roasted Duck with pine nuts and cherry brandy sauce. Chef John brought over the recipe and the oven from The Lark. My half portion of duck was presented with a honey-glazed crust, alongside fluffy mashed potatoes and green beans. I couldn’t get enough of the accompanying sauce with its large plump berries. Sampling the Chicken Parmesan served with Spaghetti Marinara, I found it superior to most renderings of the traditional combo.

At another meal, I ordered pasta with two different sauces. Spaghetti Bolognese features an exceptionally meaty sauce. “We make it with trimmings from filet mignon,” Mark Zarkin said.

Son Ari is partial to the creamy tomato Palomino sauce with Parmesan cheese over penne pasta, so I tried it and liked it even more. I also recommend Curried Duck Salad with fresh arugula. The ingredients are reminiscent of a Waldorf salad, including apples, onion and celery, but without walnuts. A lemon curry vinaigrette makes the salad come together deliciously.

Mark Zarkin said Lelli’s Famous House-Made Carrot Cake is a popular choice for dessert. I personally have enjoyed the restaurant’s spumoni: distinct layers of chocolate, vanilla and pistachio ice cream with bits of nuts and fruit.

The incomparable, golden voice of Frank Sinatra is the musical backdrop for experiencing a lovely time at Steven Lelli’s Inn on the Green. I also want to give props to the formally dressed waitstaff for providing guests with impeccable service. Hours here begin at 4 p.m., excluding Monday.

Steven Lelli’s Inn on the Green

27925 Golf Pointe Blvd.

Farmington Hills

(248) 994-1111

www.lellisinn.com

$$$½ out of $$$$$