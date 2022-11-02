Parshat Lech-Lecha: Genesis 12:1-17:27; Isaiah 40:27-41:16.

God said to Abraham, “And I will make of thee a great nation, and I will bless thee and make thy name great and be thou a blessing.”

A great and unique destiny was conferred on Abraham and his descendants by these words. However, there have been times in the life of the Jew when it is difficult to believe in this promise.

There were eras when the world’s low opinion of the Jew was so pervasive that it entered the folk images of the Western World: Shylock, with his pound of flesh; Fagin, the corrupter of youth; Judas Iscariot, the deity killer of the Passion Play.

But the world’s opinion of the Jew did not affect his mind and spirit; for the Jew had his own self-image, one fashioned by his tradition and the discipline of his way of life, which taught him from early youth that he was sprung from a people who had been chosen by God to plan a unique, saving role in the history of mankind. When he saw oppression and injustice, it was his mission to cry out for truth and freedom.

We can derive satisfaction from the knowledge that the Jew is perceived differently in the modern world, and his achievements are recognized. It is significant to note that Jewish themes, terms and personalities have become popular in American culture.

Yet, in the midst of this dramatically improved society, we are not at ease. The world has improved its understanding of the Jew. But the Jew has lost something of his high conception of himself.

Every year when I meet with the high school class, I ask them to react to the term “chosen people.” Inevitably, the vast majority state their strong dislike for the term. They want no part of “chosenness” because it offends their sense of democratic equality.

Our young reflect the attitude of their elders. To the majority of Jews, the idea of chosenness is, at best, irksome. To the outside world they would like to hope to be accepted as equals because they themselves eschew all pretense of separateness.

The modern Jew is free to live a Jewish life, and he strives to avoid it. He fights for religious expression and when he obtains it, he forgoes its benefits.

We need to reaffirm the basic principle. The Jewish story begins with Abraham. He, as tradition declares, stood alone, not because he sought to be a dissenter or deviate but because he was set apart to realize great ideals. In his uniqueness, he discovered a blessing that would endure for all generations.

We, his descendants, have been chosen to live with a consciousness of purpose, to pursue the high standards that the Torah sets before us. Let us remember this and teach it to our children.

This article appeared in the JN on Nov. 10, 2000, when Rabbi Irwin Groner was rabbi at Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield. Rabbi Groner passed away Dec. 30, 2012.