Janice Charach Gallery features Out of the Narrows and Todd Weinstein Stories of Influence: In Search of One’s Own Voice.

Two shows fill the Janice Charach Gallery until Dec. 7.

Out of the Narrows, on the first floor, has some 35 images related to this year’s Detroit Jewish Book Fair in that it is based on contemporary artistic reactions to the Haggadah. It was produced by members of the Jewish Artists Collective Chicago.

On the second floor, images and videos pay tribute to the mentors, in various artistic fields, of photographer Todd Weinstein, a graduate of Oak Park High School who went on to build a career in New York. The photographer, who traveled to other parts of the world to build his portfolio, is displaying Todd Weinstein Stories of Influence: In Search of One’s Own Voice.

“The idea for Out of the Narrows was that the seder is not really just the story of history from a long time ago,” said Beth Shadur, a contributor in the Narrows display who defines the artistry, placed separately in the gallery, as interpretations, not illustrations, of the text. “It’s the idea that you can be constricted by beliefs, but you can broaden your beliefs, broaden your inclusion so that the original Haggadah becomes a metaphor for so many things — social justice, freedom, taking care of people, taking care of the environment.”

Shadur’s piece, called Cleave, relates to taking care of the environment and is associated with a series she painted about national parks. It shows glacial ice cleaving away from other ice as it caps away and melts.

“When you look at this, it feels that you’re coming out of a narrow space into a wide-open space, which is what’s happening as the glaciers melt,” said Shadur, gallery director at Prairie State College in Chicago Heights and the person who establishes places for the exhibit to be shown.

Art has been at the center of Shadur’s lifelong career, and she has done numerous solo and group exhibits, including one at a Grosse Pointe gallery in 2003. Her schooling was at Brown University.

The exhibit has been seen at Jewish Community Centers in Indianapolis and Memphis and is going to the Dr. Bernard Heller Museum in New York City.

“This Haggadah was a collective, collaborative effort,” said Shadur, who mentioned Carol Neiger as doing the designs, Berit Engen as doing the text placement and Susan Dickman as doing the editing.

“Everyone is of equal importance in this group. Each person contributes something different, and we feel supportive of one another and learn from one another. It’s been a wonderful experience being part of this group.”

Oak Park Native Honors his Mentors

Weinstein, who moved to New York after attending what became the College for Creative Studies in Detroit, did not leave family and friends behind in Michigan. While building his photography career, he made return visits with exhibits to showcase the development of his style and his involvement with Judaism.

In 2019, just before the pandemic kept people inside their homes, Weinstein made a stop at the Charach Gallery, and a new exhibit was anticipated. With the onset of the pandemic, the exhibit was postponed until now. It presents works by those who mentored his approach to artistic expressions.

Gallery visitors will see about 75 still images and videos. It will show images of both artists, Weinstein and mentor next to each other, and offer relevant videos that stream throughout the day.

“There’ll be a print by a local artist, including those by Dave Griffith and Larry Melkus, for example,” Weinstein said. “I responded to their images and put an image of mine next to each of theirs. The images are printed on the same piece of paper.

“Mentors work as inspiration and the start of improvisation in my work. I’m self-employed and have been photographing for over 50 years.”

Larry Ravitz, who also went to Oak Park High, will have a monitor with his work. Ravitz, an oil painter, has been named the major mentor in Weinstein’s career, and Ravitz’s work is reflected in Weinstein’s camera projects. A video will show Ravitz creating images.

Weinstein does most of his photography with Canon digital and Fuji cameras. In earlier exhibits since leaving Michigan, his photography has been shown at the Charach Gallery and at the Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills.

His Jewish background is expressed by a series of images obtained in Germany, where his subjects were the ways Jewish life was reemerging after the Holocaust. “The 36 Unknown,” the Talmudic story of souls who inhabit the Earth to save the world, is another Jewish project that has been displayed.

Weinstein has studied Kabbalah because of the stories he has heard during photographic sessions covering Jewish topics.

“Photography has made me more mindful of everything that I see,” Weinstein said. “My parents were instrumental in leaving me open to things in life. My family has been incredibly supportive.”

The two exhibits will be on view 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday-Tuesday, 3-7 p.m. Wednesday and by appointment when the Detroit Jewish Book Fair is not running. For hours during the fair and other information, contact the gallery at (248) 432-5579 or charachgallery.org.