Detroit style icon and author Brenda Naomi Rosenberg featured at 14th annual Trade Secrets event.

Gesher Human Services’ Women to Work program began in the 1980s to help women re-enter the workforce after significant life-changing events such as a financial need due to family job loss, divorce, death or disability of a spouse or partner. After intensive assessment, testing, and job search training, participants emerge with renewed self-confidence, market-ready job skills and an action plan.

Each year, the community gathers to raise money for this impactful program at the annual Trade Secrets event, which will be held at the Detroit Marriott Troy (200 W. Big Beaver Road, Troy) on Thursday Nov. 10 at 6 p.m.

Trade Secrets has raised $2,254,638.90 in the last 13 years, and the program has benefitted more than 2,000 Metro Detroit women.

This year’s event will feature honoree and speaker, Brenda Naomi Rosenberg, a Detroit fashion industry executive and style icon, who became a designer, globe-trotting photographer and eventually an international peacebuilder after 9/11 when she worked to unite people of differing faiths against hate. Her memoir Charmed was published in June 2022, with all proceeds going to the Detroit Institute of Arts educational programs.

Rosenberg was the first woman vice president of Fashion for Hudson’s department stores, then first woman senior vice president of fashion marketing and merchandising for Federated Allied Department Stores. An advocate for promoting diversity, Rosenberg hired the first female black executive in Detroit, and the first black models for Saks Fifth Avenue in Detroit. When 9/11 happened, Rosenberg says her heart spoke to her, and she became an activist for interfaith relationships, the first Jewish person to be honored by the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee. She then went on to create interfaith educational material for students all over the world; her “Reuniting the Children of Abraham: Tool Kit 4 Peace,” has been featured on CBS Television Network.

“Brenda has spent her adult life helping others overcome obstacles and supporting the community. We’re proud to have her as our honoree and keynote speaker at this year’s Trade Secrets,” Gesher Human Services CEO Paul Blatt said.

Building Bridges

Rosenberg is excited about her latest project, helping to empower Detroit public school students. Rosenberg has transformed some of her photography into magnificent wall murals, often one or two stories high. Recently, she was on hand when her mural of a mustang was installed at Mumford High, home of the Mustangs. Rosenberg is a 1964 Mumford grad and where she met her husband, Howard.

Rosenberg will be working with Mumford students on a book called Building Bridges with Imagery. She gives an example: “I have a photo of a little baby harp seal with the caption ‘no one is born hating,’” she said.

Students will learn how to take self-portraits and then come up with the answer to the question: What does it mean to them?

“We’ll ask them, ‘What imagery do they want to show that could create a bridge across a divide or be an inspirational message to others?” she said.

The book will feature the student’s self-portrait on the left, and their image and message on the right. Each of the students will receive a copy of the finished book.

“I want them to know that what they create is important,” said Rosenberg, who is working to bring the project to more schools in Detroit.

Rosenberg said she was honored to be named the keynote speaker at Trade Secrets. “Women to Work is about helping women find a different path, and one of the most important ways is by empowering women to get back into the workforce and then be able to live the lives they choose.”

She also talks about the importance of mentorship. “It’s so important to have mentors,” she said. “I think I spent as much time mentoring as I did talking about fashion trends when I was in the fashion world. It’s so important for women to lift each other up in the workplace.”

She added one of her most important life lessons: “There is no such thing as failure, it’s just feedback. Try another way.”

Making An ImpacT

This year’s Trade Secrets Award recipient is Yolanda Lewis, a May 2022 graduate of Women to Work. Lewis, 50, of Southfield, was working at a senior home care agency when the pandemic struck. She lost her job while dealing with health issues.

“I stumbled across some information about Gesher Human Services when I was attending Michigan Rehabilitation Services and thought Women to Work might give me some direction for my working life,” Lewis said.

She says the program was enjoyable, informative and helpful and gave her the tools to go back into the workforce with more confidence. “I learned so much, then after Women to Work, I took a financial literacy class, also at Gesher Human Services, and managed to get my credit score from 520 to 710,” Lewis said. “The organization has been a great support system for me.” Lewis is starting a paid internship with a human resources department in a local school and hopes it will lead to permanent work.

“Women to Work participants not only gain increased self-confidence and improved communication skills, but also a support system and action plan for the future. We are grateful to play a part in that,” Blatt said.

Purchase tickets or sponsorships at https://tinyurl.com/4b9nzbmz.