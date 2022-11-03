The JCRC/AJC board voted to endorse Ballot Proposals 2 and 3 in the Nov. 8 election.

Proposal 2 seeks to amend the state constitution to add provisions regarding elections.

Proposal 3 seeks to amend the state constitution to establish new individual right to reproductive freedom.

Board president Phil Neuman noted that JCRC/AJC was proud to support the 2018 ballot proposals that expanded absentee voting and that this cycle’s Proposal 2 expands on that progress.

“We believe that it is entirely consistent with Jewish values to make sure that everyone who is legally entitled to vote has the opportunity to do so, and that their vote is counted,” Neuman said.

Proposal 3 would reverse Michigan’s 1931 law that prohibits abortions while not providing any exception for rape or incest.

“We believe the decision whether to terminate a pregnancy should best be made by a woman in consultation with her medical and spiritual advisers, and not by the government,” Neuman said. “Jewish law fully supports the concept that the life of the mother takes precedence over the fetus, and we believe that other religions that may view the matter differently should not foist their beliefs on us.”

JCRC/AJC continues to work with other Jewish and interfaith groups to ensure a woman’s right to choose remains intact in Michigan.

JCRC/AJC’s mission is to represent the Metropolitan Detroit Jewish community, Israel and Jews throughout the world to the general community, and to establish collaborative relationships with other ethnic, racial, civic and religious groups. JCRC/AJC educates and advocates on important issues, seeking consensus with a commitment to Jewish values.