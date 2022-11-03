Frankel Jewish Academy boys tennis team wins its first regional championship, plays in the state tournament for the 7th time in 9 years.

The Frankel Jewish Academy boys tennis team’s remarkable record of success became even more remarkable this season.

The Jaguars went to the Division 4 state tournament for the seventh time in nine seasons.

For the first time in team history, which dates to the school’s 2000 opening, the Jag-uars went to state as a regional champion after winning the regional at Grosse Ile on Oct. 6.

Frankel coach Larry Stark was selected the Regional Coach of the Year by his fellow coaches.

Unlike all their opponents, the Jaguars don’t play on Shabbat and Jewish holidays. That drastically reduces their number of practices and matches.

That doesn’t stop them.

“The kids make up for it with hard work. They know time is precious,” said Stark, whose hiring as Frankel coach nine years ago after a successful eight years as the boys tennis coach at West Bloomfield High School coincided with the Jaguars’ emergence as a boys tennis power in Division 4.

Frankel had never made it to state in boys tennis before Stark arrived on the scene.

Stark pointed to some concrete reasons for his team’s accomplishments through the years. Among the reasons are players who are multi-sport athletes and not cutting anyone from the team.

“Tennis can be a sport for life,” Stark said about his no-cut policy.

Another reason Stark put forward is difficult to quantify, but certainly prevalent.

“Monica and I take pride in creating a welcoming, relaxed family atmosphere on the team and teaching life lessons in addition to tennis,” he said.

Monica is Monica Stark, Larry’s wife, who works with him as a coach. Each is certified by the United States Professional Tennis Association. They’ve been married for 28 years.

Ethan Grey, one of seven seniors on this year’s Frankel boys tennis team and a co-captain for three years, has been a member of the Frankel boys tennis family for four years. He went to the state tournament three times.

Reflecting back on his Frankel tennis career, his coaches immediately came to mind.

“I can’t thank our coaches enough,” he said. “They’re amazing. I can’t imagine my life without them.”

Having a small school (about 120 students this school year) also helps the boys tennis team, Grey said.

“One of the beautiful things about Frankel is everyone knows each other and everyone is close,” he said. “My first Frankel experience was tennis practices before my freshman year. I was nervous, but everyone on the team was so nice and so welcoming, especially the seniors.”

Grey, 17, is the third and last of the Grey brothers to play for the Frankel boys tennis team.

Jonathan, 24, a University of Michigan graduate and medical student at Oakland University, and Eli, 21, who is studying neuroscience at Michigan State University, preceded Ethan, who is planning to go into a medical field. He hasn’t decided where he will go to college.

Frankel boys tennis players went 5-2 with one bye in the eight flights in the first round of this year’s state tournament, held in Kalamazoo.

Each Frankel player lost in the second round, but the Jaguars didn’t exactly get great seeds in the brackets.

Of the opponents who defeated Frankel players, two went on to win flight championships, two finished second in their flight and another made it to the flight semifinals.

As for seeded players, Frankel players lost to two No. 1 seeds, two No. 4 seeds and one No. 6 seed.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association made accommodations once again for the Frankel players so their state tournament matches wouldn’t be held during Shabbat.

All of Frankel’s first-round matches were played Thursday night (Oct. 13) indoors at the Markin Racquet Center at Kalamazoo College.

It made for a long night and a quick turnaround, but nobody from Frankel complained.

“Our matches started at 6 and 7 Thursday night. We got done at 10:30, then drove 40 minutes to our hotel in Battle Creek. There weren’t any hotel rooms available in Kalamazoo because it was Western Michigan University’s homecoming weekend,” Larry Stark said.

“We had a 5:15 wakeup call Friday morning. We had breakfast at 6 and got on the bus at 7 so Monica and I could get to a coaches’ meeting at 8.”

If needed, semifinal and championship matches involving Frankel players would have been played Saturday night (Oct. 15).

The Saturday night scenario has happened twice during Frankel’s state tournament run.

“The goal each year at the state tournament is to have our players get through the quarterfinals before Shabbat on the Friday of the tournament so we can come back and play Saturday night,” said Frankel Athletic Director Rick Dorn.

Frankel went 6-0-2 in dual matches this season and finished second in its Catholic League division. The 4-4 ties were against Warren De La Salle and Dearborn Divine Child, much larger schools with long resumes of athletic success.

Match Stats

Here’s how the Frankel Jewish Academy boys tennis team fared in Division 4 regional and state competitions this season:

DIVISION 4 REGIONAL AT GROSSE ILE

OCT. 6

TEAM SCORES

1. Frankel Jewish Academy 22

2. Grosse Ile 19

3. Milan 17

4. Jackson Lumen Christi 15

5. Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 9

6. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 8

7. Brooklyn Columbia Central 4

8. Plymouth Christian Academy 2

9. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 0

SINGLES

NO. 1 — Ethan Gray (FJA) def. Robert Coyler (Monroe) 6-1, 6-2

— Daniel Pero (Brooklyn) def. Ethan Grey (FJA) 6-0, 6-0 (semifinals)

NO. 2 — Zach Fink (Milan) def. Max Charlip (FJA) 6-0, 3-6, 6-4 (second round)

NO. 3 — Hayden Dean (FJA) def. Brennan Runyon (Monroe) 6-0, 6-0

— Hayden Dean (FJA) def. Ethan Fitzpatrick (Notre Dame) 6-2, 6-1

— Hayden Dean (FJA) def. Nick Naso (Grosse Ile) 6-0, 7-5 (championship)

NO. 4 — Tony Carson (FJA) def. Sawyer Johnson (Milan) 6-0, 6-0

— Tony Carson (FJA) def. Ryan Wells (Notre Dame) 6-0, 6-0

— Tony Carson (FJA) def. Nolan Karn (Grosse Ile) 6-1, 7-6 (championship)

DOUBLES

NO. 1 — Aidan Charlip/Gabe Gordon (FJA) def. Joseph Labbe/Thomas McClelland (AA Gabriel Richard) 6-2, 6-4

— Trent Chlebek/Calib Johnson (Grosse Ile) def. Aidan Charlip/Gabe Gordon (FJA) 6-4, 6-1 (semifinals)

NO. 2 — Merrick Michaelson/AJ Goodman (FJA) def. Noah Iott/Xander Memije (Monroe) 6-0, 7-5

— Nathan Bowman/Tyler Denham (Milan) def. Merrick Michaelson/AJ Goodman (FJA) 6-1, 6-3 (semifinals)

NO. 3 — Ryan Rubin/Caleb Robbins (FJA) def. Asher Feldvary/Garrett Watkins (Brooklyn) 6-0, 6-1

— Ryan Rubin/Caleb Robbins (FJA) def. Michael Mitzel/Ellie Crane (AA Gabriel Richard) 4-6, 6-3, 6-0

— Ryan Rubin/Caleb Robbins (FJA) def. Dres Kedding/Bray Kedding (Grosse Ile) 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 (championship)

NO. 4 — Harry Shaevsky/Jonah Miller (FJA) def. Hyunseung Lee/Hyunsu Lee (AA Gabriel Richard) 6-2, 6-1

— Harry Shaevsky/Jonah Miller (FJA) def. Mannie Riopello/Hudson Randles (Grosse Ile) 6-1, 6-4

— Harry Shaevsky/Jonah Miller (FJA) def. Luke Morse/Zach Farmer (Milan) 6-3, 6-1 (championship)

DIVISION 4 STATE TOURNAMENT AT KALAMAZOO OCT. 13-14

TEAM SCORES

— FJA scored 5 points (five-way tie for 13th place among 27 teams).

SINGLES

NO. 1 — Ethan Gray (FJA) def. Joey Castle (Lansing Catholic) 6-0, 6-0

— Simon Caldwell (Grand Rapids West Catholic) def. Ethan Grey (FJA) 6-0, 6-2

NO. 2 — Max Charlip (FJA) def. Jacob McNew (Williamston) 6-3, 3-6, 6-2

— Levi Yaffey (Grand Rapids South Christian) def. Max Charlip (FJA) 6-1, 6-0

NO. 3 — Hayden Dean (FJA) def. Logan Fuller (Big Rapids) 6-4, 6-4

— Jack Elliott (Berrian Springs) def. Hayden Dean (FJA) 6-3, 6-1

NO. 4 — Jaret Hill (Armada) def. Tony Carson (FJA) 6-0, 7-6

DOUBLES

NO. 1 — Aidan Charlip/Gabe Gordon (FJA) def. Garrett Riehl/Will Gardner (Lansing Catholic) 6-1, 6-1

— Campbell Marchal/Tommy Ugval (Grosse Pointe University Liggett) def. Aidan Charlip/Gabe Gordon (FJA) 6-1, 4-6, 6-0

NO. 2 — Ryan Waite/Sebastion Deimel (Grand Rapids Catholic Central) def. Merrick Michaelson/AJ Goodman (FJA) 6-1 6-3

NO. 3 — Jack Grytza/Davis Vu (Grand Rapids Catholic Central) def. Ryan Rubin/Caleb Robbins (FJA) 7-6 (5), 6-4

NO. 4 — Harry Shaevsky/Jonah Miller (FJA) def. Collin Craig/Youngjan Jang (Berrien Springs) 6-1, 6-4

— Ryan King/Niko Cooksey (Liggett) def. Harry Shaevsky/Jonah Miller (FJA) 6-2, 6-4