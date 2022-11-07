Former Metro Detroiter takes part in 1,700-mile ride to honor fallen soldiers and raise awareness about PTSD and addiction.

“Powerful. A great lesson in leadership.” That’s how former Metro Detroiter Greg Kaplan, 37, describes the bike ride he took with retired Army Col. Chris Kolenda on Oct. 22.

Kaplan and Kolenda rode the final leg of Kolenda’s 1,700-mile Honor Ride to remember the six fallen soldiers in his 800-member paratrooper unit in Afghanistan on the 15th anniversary of their deaths: Pfc. Chris Pfeifer, Sgt. Adrian Hike, Spc. Jacob Lowell, Ssg. Ryan Fritsche, Capt. Dave Boris and Maj. Tom Bostick.

Kolenda told CNN’s Jake Tapper he undertook the Honor Ride to bring awareness that these “six fallen heroes were flesh-and-blood Americans, not just names etched in granite.”

His even bigger mission? To raise awareness about PTSD and addiction in veterans and raise funds to help veterans and families recover from combat’s psychological injuries and achieve new dreams.

According to Kolenda, whose ride started in Spalding, Nebraska, on Sept. 25, more than 7,000 American service members were killed in the post-9/11 wars. Over 30,000 have died by suicide — that’s four times higher than combat fatalities. Many others suffer substance abuse, broken relationships, depression and other challenges.

So how did Kaplan, a nice Jewish boy who grew up in Farmington Hills, had his bar mitzvah at Congregation Shaarey Zedek and attended Camp Ramah, end up accompanying the colonel as he visited the sixth grave on his ride?

It has to do with the bike the colonel was riding.

Planning the Honor Ride

When Kolenda began to plan the Honor Ride, he said he didn’t want to just drive to all the gravesites because that wouldn’t have been very meaningful. He didn’t want to walk the 1,700 miles either, as that would have taken too long. So he decided he would ride a bike. The only problem was that he had never ridden one before.

At the time, Kaplan, a University of Michigan grad who moved to the West Coast after graduation, was an executive at Specialized Bikes, a California-based company that specialized in high-tech bicycles. A mutual friend reached out to Kaplan to see if he and the company would get involved.

Kaplan loves the outdoors and believes in the power of physical activity to help heal, especially cycling. “Specialized believes in ‘pedals, not pills,’ and has done research on using the bike as a tool to deal with challenges as opposed to taking medication,” said Kaplan, who is also a member of Metro Detroit’s Make-A-Wish Team Alex and supports Federation with any cycling-related activities.

Kaplan began to brainstorm how the company could support Kolenda’s mission. “I had a handful of ideas of how to get Specialized on board and mobilize the full power of the brand to support him. We built him a custom-made bike, which included a custom paint job,” he said.

On the front of Kolenda’s bike was the Airborne logo, representing the paratroopers in his unit. The paint job also included the awards and medals that the fallen soldiers had received through their time of service. On the top tube by the seat were the words “Saber Six,” which was this colonel’s call sign on the radio.

“Then, on the top tube by the handlebar, we custom-painted the six names of the fallen soldiers, so as he was riding, he could look down and see their names,” Kaplan said.

Kolenda invited Kaplan to meet him in Washington, D.C., for the last leg of the trip. They rode through Mount Vernon, past all the national monuments and war memorials, and then ended in Arlington National Cemetery, where they went to the final grave, that of Maj. Tom Bostick.

“Col. Kolenda is such an accomplished individual and inspirational individual to be taking it upon himself to support his unit as well as veterans as a whole,” Kaplan said.

He added that this experience aligns with the values he learned in Detroit’s Jewish community: “the power of community, the power of philanthropy and the power of helping those in need,” said Kaplan, who now works at an insurance technology company called NewFront in San Francisco.

“Everyone I’ve talked to about this has wanted to do something to contribute,” he said.

Many veterans are in crisis. “When they return home, they struggle to find the same sense of purpose they had while on active duty. Col. Kolenda wants to shift the narrative so that these soldiers are no longer looking in the rearview mirror, but they’re looking forward through the windshield and finding that new sense of purpose.”

To support the Honor Ride or to donate, visit sabersixfoundation.com.