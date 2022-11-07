Jewish War Veterans Ladies Auxiliary of Michigan creates care packages for veterans.

Members of Jewish War Veterans Ladies Auxiliary of Michigan, Lt. Raymond Zussman Post 333, was busy last week preparing their “Blessings in a Bag” care packages for drop-off to Piquette Square in Detroit, just in time for Veterans Day.

Piquette Square is a 150-unit apartment complex near Detroit’s New Center area that provides housing and care for homeless veterans. Its mission is to “create a welcoming environment that supports the veterans in their self-determination and growth by providing a full complement of counseling, treatment and community-reintegration services.”

Last week, the ladies gathered at the home of auxiliary member Diane Jacobs, daughter of Army veteran Joe Goldring, of blessed memory, and mom to her Air Force veteran son Adam. Her living room temporarily provides the space for the assembly line set-up needed to prepare the “Blessings in a Bag.”

Numerous health and beauty aids (toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, shampoo), snacks, puzzles, games and water bottles make up just some of the inventory prepared for distribution to the veterans.

Diane’s garage warehouses larger items like cleaning supplies, mops, laundry detergent, clothing, blankets and towels that are also distributed along with the “Blessings in a Bag.”

“It’s all a small token of our appreciation for our veterans who are enduring difficult times, hopefully helping them get through a day more easily or make their day a little brighter,” she says.

The Auxiliary relies on Facebook and outreach to friends to help replenish their supplies. Local dentists have generously donated dental care items and, when necessary, the Auxiliary will designate dollars from their coffers, or their personal pocketbooks, to buy items at the Dollar Tree. (See how to donate below.)

The “Blessings in a Bag” deliveries by the Ladies Auxiliary are not just reserved for Veterans Day. So far this year, Piquette Square has been on the receiving end of several other drop-offs and, according to Diane, the need will continue to be fulfilled by the Auxiliary for the foreseeable future.

While the majority of the “Blessings in a Bag” are reserved for Piquette Square, Auxiliary members often have a supply of bags readily on hand in their cars in the event they see someone on the streets in need.

Besides their efforts on behalf of Piquette Square, the Ladies Auxiliary’s recent calendar of events included marching alongside the men of the JWV Dept. of Michigan in Detroit’s annual Veterans Day Parade this past Sunday. In addition, their commitment to the legacy of Jewish War Veterans will be on display at this weekend’s Veterans Shabbat services at Temple Israel on Friday evening, Nov. 11, and at Shaarey Zedek on Saturday morning, Nov. 12.

Like their male counterparts in the JWV Dept. of Michigan, the Auxiliary is facing dwindling membership, but what they lack in numbers does not diminish their commitment to make a difference. As their mission states: “It is a labor of love — supporting veterans and their families in time of war and peace.”

For information on how to donate goods (new and gently used) for Piquette Square or to make a monetary donation, contact Diane Jacobs of the Jewish War Veterans Ladies Auxiliary at Jacobsdi@gmail.com.