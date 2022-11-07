What is becoming apparent is the growing divide between American Jews and Israel. Both liberal and conservative Jews in America have a vision of contemporary Israel that is entirely based on an Israel that no longer exists.

Israelis headed to the polls on Nov. 1 (electing former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yet again).

The month preceding the election in Israel was filled with election propaganda. Israelis have become highly resilient to election propaganda. The vast majority of Israelis continue to view the results of the election as part of the ongoing saga of divided politics. Yet most Israelis don’t necessarily view the current political divide as indicating that the nation itself is divided.

After more than 70 years, Israelis have developed a healthy skepticism about the role of government and the limit in the government’s ability to control every aspect of Israeli lives. Every election cycle, frequent as it is, brings new faces and new political leaders. The politics of Israel is now being led by much younger politicians who were born and raised in contemporary Israel. Regardless of their politics, there is incredibly little differentiating between the left and right of the Zionist parties.

Even the Ultra-Orthodox party, which does not consider itself a Zionist party, relies on its historical partnership with Likud as a basis for its legitimacy and relevance. The fact that the previous coalition spanned from left to right and included an Arab party is no coincidence because Israelis expect a government that can focus on their vital daily issues: economy, education and security.

The recent partnership between the right-wing pro-settlement parties and the left-leaning parties further indicates that the one issue entirely not at the center of the political debate is the future of peace with the Palestinians. While some Meretz politicians (the most left-wing Zionist party) mention peace and argue for moderation in the Israeli response to terror, there is zero expectation for change in the current stalemate in meaningful peace negotiations. Israelis (both Arabs and Jews), along with most Arab nations, have moved on from the Palestinian issue.

U.S. jews’ perspectives

What is becoming apparent is the growing divide between American Jews and Israel. Both liberal and conservative Jews in America have a vision of contemporary Israel that is entirely based on an Israel that no longer exists.

The American Jewish left yearns for the good old days of Israel’s early days, for the righteous and socialist nirvana without hateful colonizing settlers roaming the land. At the same time, the right yearns for the great military miracle of the 1967 war and how it brought about the rise of Israeli military and economic power since. Both are pretty detached from what Israel is in the 21st century, a mature and successful democracy striving in a changing region while facing real existential threats.

Israel of pre-’67 was not a socialist nirvana, but a deeply divided nation ruled by a Labor coalition that held Arab Israeli citizens under military rule for 18 years. In 1967, the then-Labor party coalition, annexed east Jerusalem along with significant sections around it as it moved aggressively to build new settlements in the Jordan valley, the Etzion region and other areas in the West Bank and Gaza.

The Likud, which came into power in 1977, continued what Labor had started in 1967. The short-lived Labor coalitions led by Rabin and later Barak, tried to reach historical compromises with the Palestinians, yet despite the willingness of the majority of Israelis to support these efforts, it resulted in little tangible benefits.

In 2022, the occupation continues to be a problem with no obvious solution, which has become a consensus within Israel. The fact that Israelis are willing to live without permanent peace with some of its neighbors is nothing new but part of Israel’s reality from 1948. Of course, Israelis want peace, but not at the cost of security.

What is also apparent is that Israelis don’t understand American Jews. Israelis’ views of America as a strong strategic partner don’t extend to American Jews. Israelis have little understanding of Americans in general, and this ignorance extends to American Jews. The diversity of American Jewry and their strong integration into American society, economy and politics is something most Israelis barely understand. The good old days when Israelis viewed American Jews as their protectors and benefactors are long gone.

There is a growing acceptance in Israel that as the new center for Jewish global life, Israel should be the one looking to protect America’s Jews, who are facing growing pressures from antisemitism and assimilation. In the 21st century, there is a growing sentiment that Israel’s founding fathers’ vision of creating a haven for Jews is as relevant as ever. There is little change in support of Israelis for the Law of Return and for the importance of Israel in protecting Jews throughout the world. What is most striking is the sentiment shared by most Israelis that world Jews are in a precarious position and that even America’s Jews are facing an uncertain future. These sentiments are likely to be shared by future Israeli governments.

Hannan Lis, originally from Haifa Israel, is past COO of The WW Group (Weight Watchers), founder and CEO of Lis Ventures LLC, a venture fund investing in emerging technologies and companies.