Hadassah appoints West Bloomfield resident as Midwest managing director.

Stephanie Brovenick was a supporter of Hadassah, the women’s Zionist organization, long before she became one of its administrators.

“Hadassah was the first organization I belonged to while growing up and, at 8 years old, I raised funds for Hadassah. It set the groundwork for me to understand what it is to be Jewish and find community as a woman. Hadassah’s values have resonated with me ever since,” she explains.

Brovenick was recently appointed managing director of Hadassah Midwest, which encompasses 49 chapters and almost 29,000 members in three regions: Chicago-North Shore, Great Plains and Greater Detroit. Hadassah Greater Detroit includes Michigan (except the Upper Peninsula, which is part of the Plains Region), Northern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania.

Before taking on this new position, Brovenick served as senior manager for Grassroots Engagement for Hadassah. She replaces Ronna Ash, who is now director of geographic area operations for Hadassah.

In her new role, she will work to help expand Hadassah programming for its Midwest chapters, building on its national priorities. “Each region brings its special brand of engagement,” she says.

A core goal is fundraising to support the Hadassah Medical Organization (HMO) in Israel.

Brovenick explains that these funds — about $40 million annually — are used for training nurses, medical research and general hospital operations. Hadassah promotes health equity — ensuring access to care for all with particular emphasis on breast cancer research and infertility treatment. Hadassah also funds Youth Aliyah — residential centers for education and treatment of at-risk youth in Israel. Recently, Hadassah has helped Ukrainian youth threatened by war in their country evacuate to Israel.

Here in the U.S., Hadassah is a strong advocate for the well-being of women and women’s health. Recently, local Hadassah chapters organized an opportunity to sign a petition to support reproductive rights in Michigan — required for placement on the November ballot. More than 300 individuals visited Hadassah House in West Bloomfield to sign the petition. (The proposal subsequently was approved for the November ballot.)

Hadassah’s advocacy team also speaks out on behalf of Israel’s security, combating antisemitism and the need for gun safety. The organization’s work is accomplished through almost 300,000 members of 700 chapters in 50 states.

Brovenick became a Hadassah member in 1975, continuing the Hadassah affiliations of her mother and grandmother. Such multigenerational connections are common for Hadassah.

Before joining Hadassah, Brovenick was the b’nai mitzvah and event coordinator for Temple Israel, where she is a member. She grew up in Monroe and attended a temple in nearby Toledo. Now a West Bloomfield resident, Brovenick has lived in several areas within Hadassah’s Midwest Region. She is a graduate of Ohio State University and has two sons.

“I am honored to be a part of an organization that I believe in,” she says.

Hadassah CEO Naomi Adler said, “Hadassah Midwest has long been a powerful force within our national footprint. Stephanie’s impressive leadership skills, community experience and passionate commitment to Hadassah’s mission make her the ideal person to partner with our volunteer leaders to build upon these accomplishments.”