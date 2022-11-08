Hillel Day School soccer team breaks in new field, part of $3 million athletic complex enhancements.

Oct. 12 was an exciting day at Hillel Day School as the boys’ soccer team enjoyed its first home game of the season on the new Sue and Alan J. Kaufman Field. The beautiful day saw many parents, fans and supporters celebrating the state-of-the-art synthetic field. The field is multi-use, enhances competitiveness, improves safety and allows consistent access for all students regardless of inclement weather.

After playing in the first home game on the new field, eighth-grade player Kobi Schmeltz shared, “It was great being able to play on a field without having to worry about holes. It also drains quickly, so we were able to play right after it rained without it being wet, and we won’t have to worry about the field being torn up at the end of the season.”

The running track also had a “soft opening” for the school’s cross-country team on Oct. 12.

As for the remainder of the $3 million athletic complex enhancements, asphalt has been poured on the Pogoda Family Sport Courts and will soon be lined with acrylic to mark them for basketball, pickleball, volleyball, floor hockey, four-square and other gross-motor sports.

The complex also will include the Steven R. Weisberg Courtyard that will feature communal gathering spaces, outdoor chess tables and more, the Goldhaber and Glass Gaga Pit, and the Linden and Schostak Storage Barn.

The school will celebrate the new space with a ribbon-cutting event this spring to show gratitude that Hillel students of all ages will enjoy more time outdoors for physical education, outdoor learning activities, recess, intramurals and interscholastic play.