Meet Danielle DePriest, NEXTGen Detroit’s new president.

Meet Danielle DePriest, 32, of West Bloomfield, the new president of NEXTGen Detroit. DePriest is also an active member in the community as a commercial litigation attorney and sits on the executive committee of Jewish Family Service.

“I met Danielle DePriest as I entered NEXTGen Detroit as the director in 2019,” Tomer Moked said. “Very quickly I realized how impressive a leader she is. She’s always been passionate about the campaign and how to spread the word to the community about the importance of contributing and engaging the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit.”

DePriest officially became NEXTGen Detroit president at the organization’s 11th Annual Meeting Aug. 30, after being involved with the organization for more than seven years.

Over the years, the Michigan native worked her way up to the position after serving on multiple boards before applying for the role. DePriest says she’s honored to serve as president alongside president-elect Jennie Maxbauer and the NEXTGen Detroit Board.

She has a few goals in mind already.

“Building relationships is one of the things I would like to focus on during my year as president of NEXTGen Detroit,” DePriest said. “Over the past 10 years, the organization has built amazing connections in our community, and I think now it’s time to deepen those bonds into relationships.”

To start the year off, NEXTGen Detroit’s exec-utive board had a retreat discussing some of the plans for the 2022-2023 board year.

“We had the opportunity to get our whole board, including our executive board, together for a day of business and fun. Meeting in Downtown Detroit provided a great atmosphere for us to strategize and plan what we want the year to look like,” she said.

NEXTGen Detroit’s mission is to engage young Jewish adults through bold leadership, inspired giving and diverse experiences to build and sustain a vibrant Jewish community in Detroit and around the world.

“What’s unique about this organization is the three different focus areas that we have — inspired giving, diverse experiences and bold leadership,” she said. “We’re excited about the opportunities we’re offering to the community, and I hope people would be interested in coming out and meeting one of our board members or meeting our staff to learn more about where they might fit best within the NEXTGen Detroit programs.”

The newest addition to the organization is the Herzl Society, which recognizes young philanthropists who generously support the community with a gift of $2,500 or more to the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit’s Annual Campaign.

Over the past year, DePriest says the organization has had success with its events and annual campaign and is ready for what the new year will bring to the organization’s team.

“We have the com-munity’s best and brightest leaders all in one place. I’m looking forward to having everyone together to do work focused on the community.”

To learn more about NEXTGen Detroit and find out when their next event is head to jewishdetroit.org/get-involved/nextgen.