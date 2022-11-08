Bloomfield Hills High School to stage Newsies.

A high school senior aiming for a theater career and a high school senior planning to keep theater as an important activity appear together in the musical Newsies set for Nov. 17-19 at Bloomfield Hills High School.

Rachel Berris of Bloomfield Hills and Cameron Klein of West Bloomfield are excited to be in the play based on a newsboys strike of 1899 in New York City. Berris portrays reporter Katherine, who is writing about the discord, and Klein takes the role of Davey, the newsboy at the helm of organizing the strike.

Previously showcased on stage and screen, the storyline features 12 original songs with music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Jack Feldman.

“Katherine is a feisty, rebellious, young, aspiring reporter who goes after the story of the strikers on the front page of her newspaper,” Berris explained. “She ends up falling in love with the head of the news strike, Jack Kelly.

“I like that the play shows an ambitious and risky side of a young woman. I relate to her and look up to that strong, passionate ambition that she has in not being afraid to stand up for what’s right. I sing ‘Watch What Happens’ as a solo and, throughout the song, the character is trying to convince herself of what she can do to be strong.”

Berris, active in Congregation B’nai Moshe and B’nai B’rith Youth Organization, developed her interest in theater in first grade, when she attended a two-week summer camp at the Roeper School. In fifth grade, for the Farmington Hills Youth Theatre, she became Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz.

Cast in community theaters, Berris recalled one of her favorite roles was as Violet Beauregarde in Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory. Last year, she was a nominee in the Sutton Foster Award competition for playing Lady Larkin in Once Upon a Mattress.

“I’ve done gymnastics, ice skating, softball and swimming, but the only thing that really stuck was theater,” said Berris, who takes private voice, dance and acting classes and attended theater intensives at Oklahoma City University and Syracuse University.

“Theater allows a way for me to express myself on the stage. With this play, I think members of the audience will see a reflection of themselves in Katherine. I think it’s important for women to have a strong role model to look up to.”

Berris and Klein participate with the leadership team at their high school, where Klein devotes considerable time to being co-president.

“Davey and his little brother Les come in as newsboys because their dad just got laid off from work,” Klein explained. “They have to get the money for their family themselves.

“They’re newsies for the time being, and they find themselves wrapped up in this strike situation. They come to love the newsies as their best friends, and they help lead the strike although they’re brand new.”

Klein participates in the chorus at Temple Israel, and he takes part in the group song “Seize the Day” in the play.

“Newsies showcases a different aspect of theater than we often see at other high schools,” Klein said. “It has lots of dancing, and I think it’s a really cool opportunity for students to showcase that.”

Klein, who went through eighth grade at Hillel Day School, has attended theater programs at the French Woods Festival of the Performing Arts in New York and Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute in South Carolina. Among Michigan community theater roles, he has portrayed Winthrop in a production of The Music Man for the Birmingham Village Players

“I’ve been in all the musicals I could at the high school,” he said. “I played the role of minstrel in Once Upon a Mattress and Jack in Into the Woods. I was in Fiddler on the Roof in my freshman year.”

Klein, who performed in an outdoor production with masks during COVID, learns his lines by recording his cues and leaving a blank space for what he has to say. Then, during practice, he plays the recordings and responds with his lines.

“Theater makes me happy to know that you’re not only performing for yourself but also for an audience as well,” said Klein, still undecided about what career he will be pursuing in college.

“When audiences come to see Newsies, they can relate to standing up for what they believe in because, especially now, it’s so important to stand up for what you think is right. I think that’s something the audience can resonate with.”