Meet Hannah Moss, who’s dedicated over 30 years to giving back to Jewish Senior Life.

Hannah Moss, 74, of Huntington Woods was nominated by Jewish Senior Life (JSL) as our Volunteer of the Week for her hands-on and active participation with the nonprofit organization for more than 30 years.

“Hannah is the chair of our annual fundraiser, Lives Well Lived, in which she is hands-on in both fundraising and programing,” said Beth Robinson, director of FRIENDS of Jewish Senior Life. “She’s also an active member of committees for Jewish Senior Life’s 8 Over 80 program and a member of the Oldest Jewish American Brunch committee, which annually celebrates members of our community who have passed the amazing milestone of 95 years.

“This volunteer has given generously of her time for many years and is a wonderful, dedicated supporter of the Jewish Senior Life community.”

Moss says she’s been involved with the organization since it was called Jewish Home for the Aged before it was renamed Jewish Senior Life in 2009.

“I was a past president of their auxiliary, which is now called FRIENDS of Jewish Senior Life,” Moss explained.

Moss came from a family who didn’t volunteer on a regular basis, and she realized it was something she wanted to do and started bringing her family to volunteer with her.

“Years ago, I brought my mom to volunteer at the Nosh Nook and then she started bringing her brothers along to volunteer as well.”

Moss feels she found her niche volunteering with older adults.

“I find great satisfaction working with older adults. I think they have a lot to offer,” Moss said. “I enjoy the history they provide. They’re all sage in their wisdom and their recollection of Detroit or the community that they lived in.”

Over the years, Moss and her family built relationships with the staff and residents at JSL. Moss hopes her dedication to the organization inspires her family, the community and others to volunteer their time when they can.

As chair of JSL’s annual fundraiser FRIENDS Lives Well Lived: Aging in Style, Moss encourages the community to attend where they will be showing the Emmy-nominated documentary, Iris, about the 101-year-old fashion icon Iris Apfel. Moss says she’s excited for the event to be back in person following the pandemic.

“The Metro Detroit annual community-wide event will celebrate the extraordinary older adults who live on the campuses of JSL on Nov. 16 at the Jewish Community Center,” she added.

For information about JSL or the annual fundraiser FRIENDS Live Well Lived: Aging in Style, visit https://jslmi.org/events/jsls-lives-well-lived/.

If you would like to nominate someone to be the next volunteer of the week, send a nomination with a short paragraph telling us why to rsweet@thejewishnews.com.