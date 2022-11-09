JARC is honored to be recognized for its efforts to create an inclusive work environment that celebrates its employees and values each of their unique perspectives.

JARC, a nonprofit organization serving adults with developmental disabilities in Metro Detroit, was honored Oct. 13 as a Diversity Champion in Corp! magazine’s 15th Annual Salute to Diversity Awards. The award is given to leaders, companies and organizations that champion diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and achievements in their organizations.

“Employing a diverse group of people ensures that you don’t miss new opportunities for innovation and growth. At JARC, diversity ensures we can best meet the needs of the people we serve,” said JARC CEO Shaindle Braunstein.

JARC employs a diverse staff, supports communication between all levels of the organization and trains employees in cultural competency. The nonprofit’s equity practices provide opportunities and support through offering financial incentives for good work, educational opportunities, higher pay than most healthcare providers in the area and competitive benefits packages.

There are several donor-sponsored initiatives, including a grant for emergencies that covers costs such as car repairs, medical bills, family funerals and other unforeseen circumstances. JARC also offers a staff mentorship program and has an in-house employee support coordinator who connects staff to resources for such personal needs as food, gas, housing, clothing, childcare, car repair and other essentials.

The organization is continually looking for new ways to promote diversity in its workplace and ensure that its staff’s needs are being met so they can best meet the needs of the people JARC serves.

Nearly 200 local leaders who are focused on DEI efforts gathered to celebrate this year’s Diversity Award winners, gain insight from a panel of three DEI leaders and the event’s keynote speaker, and network with others making a change within their organizations.

If you or someone you know is interested in joining JARC’s team, visit www.jarc.org/career.