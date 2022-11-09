In 2010, Bay City’s Temple Israel merged with Saginaw’s Congregation Beth El to become Temple Beth Israel.

Bay City’s Temple Beth Israel is part of a tri-city Jewish community, along with Saginaw and Midland, that’s existed since the late 18th and early 19th centuries when Jews followed the centers of the lumber industry.

Like many Jewish communities, the Bay City Jewish community was once far more densely populated but has shrunk over time due to aging demographics and people moving away. In the mid-1900s, the city played host to three synagogues. In 1960, Temple Israel was formed as a Conservative congregation, near the time the current building went up.

The community has had multiple longtime rabbis, including Rabbi Jossef Kratzenstein for around 20 years until the early 1970s and Rabbi Robert Scott, who served all three of the tri-cities for more than a decade until the turn of the century.

In 2010, Bay City’s Temple Israel merged with Saginaw’s Congregation Beth El and became a Reform congregation in the process. The merger led to the name change: Temple Beth Israel.

About a year ago, TBI sold the Saginaw building, which they used as a secondary building long after the merger. The number of people attending the Saginaw building had decreased over the years and, along with the effects of the pandemic, it was no longer sustainable to keep it.

Two rabbis — Dorit Edut and Ari Witkin — jointly serve the congregation. Each comes from the Detroit area once a month from September until June. Edut was TBI’s part-time rabbi twice a month from 2006 to 2010 and returned to them three years ago.

She says Bay City as a whole has seen a revival of sorts in the last decade, with a redone waterfront and new “Uptown Bay City’’ area with restaurants, condo/apartment complexes and a hotel. Bay City has also become a destination for weddings and similar events.

With the city’s revival, a number of new neighbors have come knocking on TBI’s doors.

“We’ve been attracting quite a few new members lately, especially people who want to convert,” Edut said. “I have a class right now that had three conversions over the summer and five more in the waiting. It’s hopeful that the congregation is reviving because we’re getting some new blood, which is nice.”

About 70 member units call TBI home. The temple has a religious school consisting of about 10 kids at various ages.

Edut and Witkin run several classes, including Introduction to Judaism, Women in the Bible and an adult b’nai mitzvah class. The temple holds community seders, and Chanukah, Purim and Sukkot programs. In the past, a yearly community-organized Holocaust Memorial Day has been held.

TBI not only has members from the tri-city area, but also from outlying areas, too — over to Mount Pleasant, up north almost up to Traverse City and small towns in between. “They come from all over the place,” Edut said.

Witkin believes the dedication of long-standing lay leaders across generations are crucial to TBI’s existence.

“It’s a small circle of people who have put a lot of time and energy into keeping the congregation alive,” he said. “Those intergenerational relationships, particularly in a small community, are both unique and extremely powerful. Jewish life is happening all over the state of Michigan and Temple Beth Israel is a great reminder of that.”

TBI president Laetitia Abramson believes the congregation’s sense of community, openness and warmth is what makes it special.

“That’s especially crucial here, where there aren’t many Jewish people,” she said. “It gives them a sense of bonding, safety, and that we’re all together and can share our rituals and traditions.”

Edut encourages people to come and visit, especially in the spring and summer months.

“It’s beautiful up here, we’re a little hidden gem,” she said. “Come and join us for nice Jewish events.”