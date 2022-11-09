Parshat Vayera: Genesis 18:1-22:24; II Kings 4:1-37.

Parshat Vayera is packed with interesting stories that our people have been telling for generations.

One of these, the Akedah, the binding of Isaac, I continue to turn over in my mind in order to understand. This moment is one of the most famous in the Torah. It is depicted in art that goes back centuries and is written about in ancient and modern commentary, which brings me some comfort to know that humans have been wrestling with this story for a long time. It’s nice to know that I’m not the only one.

Sarah was 99 and Abraham was 100 when Isaac was born. They longed to have a child together, though Abraham has another son, Ishmael, with Hagar. Isaac was a miracle child and very much wanted. When Isaac was in his mid-30s, God tested Abraham, commanding him to take Isaac, his miracle child, up to Mount Moriah and sacrifice him. And Abraham just agreed! In the Torah, Abraham didn’t ask why; he just had faith in God and went.

There are many things that stand out about this moment, but my question has always been: What about Sarah? She gave birth to this child and she treasured him. Sarah and Abraham were serving the same God, but he didn’t even run this idea by her. Did he know that she would do anything to stop him from sacrificing Isaac?

Every time we hear this part of the Torah, I wonder why her voice was excluded from the narrative and what she would have said. I am so curious what this would have looked like if Abraham and Sarah had discussed this choice together.

I am also always so taken aback by Abraham’s deep faith in God to respond in this manner to this test. Abraham just seems to know and believe that everything is going to be OK, and God is doing the exact right thing. I yearn to operate in my life with that kind of deep trust and belief. Sometimes I am able to tap into that and sometimes it’s much harder to do. Abraham, though the circumstances are quite unique, can serve as an example for us that having faith can get us through even the most complicated and difficult moments.

As we continue to wrestle and engage with the text of the Torah, may we know that these ancient words, protected by and handed down to us from our ancestors, are ours to debate, to struggle, to learn and to love.

Rabbi Alicia Harris is rabbi of Congregation Shir Tikvah in Troy.