Crowdfunding campaign launched for Eden Gardens Enrichment Center.

An old brick house will be transformed into a community learning center in the Eden Gardens Community on the East Side of Detroit through the anticipated success of a crowdfunding campaign, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and local nonprofit Eden Gardens Community Association announced. The campaign is being offered through the Michigan-based crowdfunding platform Patronicity.

If the campaign reaches its crowdfunding goal of $50,000 by Jan. 1, the project will win a matching grant with funds made possible by MEDC’s Public Spaces Community Places (PSCP) program.

The Eden Gardens Community Association (EGCA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of youth in their neighborhood. This campaign will provide the funding needed to finish transforming a two-story house next door to EGCA’s community gardens into a learning center. The center will host various youth programs throughout the year. Each day, the learning center will be filled with children learning reading, math, writing and science.

During the last few years of the pandemic, children have fallen behind in science, reading, math and social interaction. Teachers are also overwhelmed and need the help and support of the community for children to catch up on their skills. The Eden Garden Enrichment Center will help close those gaps and provide a community space for youth and mentors to gather and spend time.

The funding from this campaign will allow Eden Gardens to complete the community rooms build out for yoga, math, counseling and science, finish the public bathroom, add insulation and flooring, provide staffing for educational programs and activities, activate the basement space for teens (including billiards, table tennis and studio for the arts), and add an accessible ramp and lift for inclusive access to the enrichment center. The funding will completely transform the space into a usable community center for all.

“The PSCP grant will help build and provide a community learning center to enrich the minds of children, adults and returning citizens who lack the skills needed to prepare themselves to be successful in life,” said Eden Gardens Executive Director Karen Knox, who’s an active member of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue.

In 2013, a collaboration between the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue and Eden Gardens launched a community garden to address the lack of healthy foods in the immediate area, beautify vacant lots by turning them into edible green space, and to help bring together two diverse communities in hopes of increasing understanding between multiple faiths and backgrounds through work in the garden.

For project details and to donate, visit:patronicity.com/learning.