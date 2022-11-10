“I go to NEXTGen Detroit events that interest me, and I have some close friends who are on the executive board. So, if they’re planning events, I go and support them.”

NEXTGen Detroit brought together pet parents and their furry friends for a Canine Happy Hour Oct. 24 at Red Oaks Dog Park in Madison Heights.

“It was nice to meet new people who I haven’t seen come out to NEXTGen Detroit events and see people with their dogs,” said Carly Schiff, event chair for Canine Happy Hour.

Schiff has been involved with NEXTGen for years. Being a Michigan native, she enjoys being involved with the Metro Detroit Jewish community.

“I go to NEXTGen Detroit events that interest me, and I have some close friends who are on the executive board. So, if they’re planning events, I go and support them.”

Throughout the puppy play date event, NEXTGen Detroiters got to schmooze while their pups got to sniff around and socialize.

“It was a great event and my dog, Truffle Fry Schiff, was very happy, filthy and slept really good after the event,” Schiff said.

To follow up on all things NEXTGen Detroit has to offer, visit

jewishdetroit.org/get-involved/nextgen.