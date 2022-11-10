He’s the honoree at ORT America’s 100th Anniversary Gala.

Dr. Conrad “Connie” Giles of Detroit will be the Guest of Honor at ORT America’s 100th Anniversary Gala dinner Nov. 20 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City.

Giles has demonstrated his commitment and dedication to strengthening Jewish life locally, nationally and internationally. Since 2016, he has served as president of World ORT, which transforms lives through training and education.

As an ORT leader for 50 years, Giles has shown by example what it means to be a Jewish communal leader. “Connie has led the way for so many of us on what it means to be a leader,” said ORT America Chairman of the Board Howard Lanznar.

Giles’ involvement with ORT started in Detroit when he joined the Men’s ORT Chapter and eventually served as its president from 1978 to 1980. For the next 13 years, he took on the national role of vice president of the American ORT Federation. In early 2000, he acted as a consultant between World ORT and the American Jewish Federation system and was a member of the newly merged executive committee of ORT America.

World ORT Director General and CEO Dan Green said, “Having known and worked alongside Connie for many years, I believe there is no parallel to his ability to share the ORT story and inspire others to learn more about our work.”

Doreen Hermelin, a member of ORT America’s Honorary Board of Directors, said, “As president of World ORT and in his many leadership roles, Connie’s made an impact on the entire world.”

Hermelin is serving as a gala chair, along with Gail and Howard Lanznar and fellow Detroit leaders Nancy and Jim Grosfeld, Jane and Larry Sherman, Shelley and Joel Tauber, Malke and Gary Torgow, and Andi and Larry Wolfe. Honorary Dinner Chair is Dr. Lynda Giles, wife of the honoree.

A Longtime Leader

Giles also served as president of the Council of Jewish Federations (CJF) from 1996 to 1999. During his tenure, he helped facilitate the merger between the United Jewish Appeal, where he had served as a national vice chair, and the CJF in 2000, resulting in the United Jewish Communities (UJC), where he then served as a vice chair. In 2009, UJC became the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA).

In 2006, Giles’ leadership continued when he became vice chair and later chair of the Jewish Council of Public Affairs, a national hub of the community relations network representing 125 local community relations councils and 16 national Jewish agencies in the U.S.

On the international scene, Giles was a member of the board of governors of the Jewish Agency for Israel, 1990-2000, and the Joint Distribution Committee, 1990-1993 and 1996-1999. He served on the executive committee of both organizations from 1996-1999.

Professionally, he has practiced pediatric ophthalmology in Metropolitan Detroit since 1963. In addition, he is the clinical professional and chief emeritus of pediatric ophthalmology at Children’s Hospital of Michigan and continues his academic career at the Kresge Eye Institute of Wayne State University Medical School.

Connie and Lynda have six incredible children who have enriched their lives, along with their wonderful spouses, 15 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

“I am humbled to be chosen to be honored in our 100th year. It has been my personal mission to continue the work of my predecessors and help our beneficiaries around the world receive life-changing education leading to meaningful and self-sufficient lives,” Giles said.

Funds raised from the gala will propel ORT into the next 100 years by supporting innovative educational programs that enable people to lead successful lives and investing in global Jewish communities so that they can thrive.

The ORT network reaches more than 200,000 people a year in schools, universities and vocational training programs in more than 30 countries.

