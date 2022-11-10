Here are the Inter-Congregational Men’s Club Summer Softball League’s award winners and the Detroit Jewish Basketball League’s champion and all-stars.

Memories of summer 2022 are quickly fading.

Before they do, let’s wrap up coverage of the 27th season of the Inter-Congregational Men’s Club Summer Softball League and the inaugural season of the Detroit Jewish Men’s Basketball League.

First, the softball league, which once again played its games at Drake and Keith sports parks in West Bloomfield.

Richard Elias from Temple Shir Shalom No. 1 was the recipient of the Jeff Fox Sportsmanship Award, chosen by league directors Steve Achtman, Michael Betman and Mitch Kline.

Andy Broder from Temple Beth El No. 1 was the recipient of the Michael Yendick “Pure Heart” Award, chosen by the league’s umpires.

A new league award made its debut this summer. It’s named for former league player Steve LeVine, who participated in several sports with one arm after losing his dominant arm to cancer when he was 14. He died in 2021 at age 58.

The award’s first recipients were Bob Tarnow from Shir Shalom No. 1 and Jerry Beigler from Temple Beth El No. 1, who were honored for their longevity in the league.

The Jeff Fox Award has been presented since 2012. It honors the memory of a Shir Shalom softball player who died in 2011.

Elias said winning the award was “humbling, a great honor.” It was especially meaningful because Elias was Fox’s Shir Shalom teammate for a few years.

“Jeff was the nicest, kindest, friendliest person you’d ever want to meet. Win or lose, he always had a smile on his face,” said Elias, who has played in the league for about 20 years.

Elias joined the board of Friendship Circle of Michigan this year.

The West Bloomfield-based nonprofit organization affiliated with Lubavitch of Michigan provides assistance and support to more than 3,000 individuals with special needs and their families, and supports individuals and families struggling with isolation, addiction and other family-related crises.

Elias combined his passion for Friendship Circle and Inter-Congregational softball this summer by asking teams in the league to donate to Friendship Circle’s annual Walk4Friendship, held Aug. 28.

As an incentive to donate, Elias promised to purchase a new softball bat for the league team that raised the most money.

That team turned out to be Congregation Shaarey Zedek, which contributed $350 of the $1,875 raised by league players. The walk fundraising goal of $650,000 was shattered, with $748,142 raised.

“Friendship Circle is a worthwhile cause. We were glad to contribute. I applaud Richard for stepping up and presenting a bat as a fundraising incentive,” said Richard Jacobs, who has been Shaarey Zedek’s player/manager since the team’s inception in 1996, the league’s first year.

“Richard (Elias) is always there for us when needed,” said Bassie Shemtov, Friendship Circle director.

The Yendick Award was presented originally in the B’nai B’rith Softball League, starting in 2001. It moved to the Inter-Congregational league in 2017 after the B’nai B’rith league folded and several B’nai B’rith players joined the Inter-Congregational league.

The award honors a B’nai B’rith softball player who was “a mensch, always … an unyielding competitor who maximized his physical abilities and encouraged others to do the same,” it says on the award plaque.

Yendick died in 2000 after playing in B’nai B’rith softball, basketball and volleyball leagues for more than 20 years.

Now, on to basketball.

The Detroit Jewish Basketball League concluded its inaugural season when Bais Chabad beat Matzah Ballers 84-72 in the playoff championship game.

Here are the league’s final regular-season standings: Matzah Ballers 7-2, Bais Chabad 6-3, Broke Boys 5-4, BNJ 5-4, Shamgods 4-5, Gang Green 4-5, Bosstaz 3-6, Chamin 2-7.

Here are the league’s all-star team rosters:

— Team Kravings: Dylan Bressler (captain), Noah Adamczyk, Alex Kay, Elchanan Kreiger, Max Adamczyk, Avi Katz.

— Team Lincoln Tailor: Ezra Mendelson (captain), Nick Lurz, Sam Kramer, Max Kramer, Eli Turner, Aaron Adler.

The weekly adult men’s league was founded by 21-year-old Daniel Shamayev. Games were played at the Beech Woods Recreation Center in Southfield.

