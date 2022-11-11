President Joe Biden announced the appointment of Nancy D. Berman of Huntington Woods to the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad.

The Jewish Woman Entrepreneur announced that Jenna Beltser of Southfield has been named the national program director of the nonprofit, which provides Jewish women with education, community and mentorship to grow personally and professionally. She will blend her background of working with founders with her passion for improving the lives of Jewish women by expanding the JWE’s high-quality programming, overseeing its implementation and building infrastructure for each of the organizations’ three pillars: education, community and mentorship. Her duties will include overseeing city chapter expansion, developing further programming, planning the international conference and building out the JWE’s online offerings.

President Joe Biden announced the appointment of Nancy D. Berman of Huntington Woods to the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad. Additionally, this fashion designer has just created the first women’s necktie brand. Berman has worked to flip the narrative of the traditional, male-dominated fashion accessory – creating a line of ties specifically for women and gender-fluid individuals.