The Donald R. and Esther Simon Foundation awarded a grant of $55,000 to Hillel of Metro Detroit (HMD) to use toward the 2022-2023 presence of on-campus staff Rabbi-Educator Michele Faudem.

The Donald R. and Esther Simon Foundation is built upon the legacy and philanthropy of Donald R. and Esther Simon and their children. With recognition of the family’s original roots in Michigan, the Simon Foundation supports projects that address Jewish life and identity, cancer research and support services, the cultural arts and social justice issues that make a positive impact in the lives of this generation and the next.

Faudem’s presence significantly influences the students’ experiences by providing ready access to Jewish learning, thought-provoking programming, personal counseling/ guidance and the opportunity for students to develop a meaningful relationship with a rabbi.

“Having an involved and dynamic rabbi on Hillel of Metro Detroit’s staff to work with students at such a pivotal moment in their lives is critically important. In this extraordinary time, we want to do what we can to keep our students connected to each other and Jewish life,” said Miriam Starkman, HMD executive director.

Among her responsibilities, Faudem teaches J-Talk, a Jewish educational series addressing contemporary issues within a Jewish context.

Hillel of Metro Detroit enriches the lives of Jewish students at six local college campuses by connecting students through Hillel’s Jewish culture, social programs, leadership development, Israel engagement, Jewish education and community service.