Einstein is currently the best-known genius of all time and a source of pride for Jews around the world. Few have matched the impact that he had upon our world.

Two recent events led to today’s Looking Back topic from the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History. First, on Oct. 27, the JN ran a story about Andi and Larry Wolfe. On Nov. 5, they received the American Technion Society’s prestigious Albert Einstein Award. A well-deserved honor. Mazel tov!

Second, the Israeli government approved $18 million to build an Albert Einstein Museum on the Hebrew University’s Givat Ram Campus. In his will, Einstein donated his manuscripts and literary rights to the university; the museum will hold the world’s largest Einstein Archive.

The museum’s mission is to “preserve and celebrate the legacy of the greatest scientist of our time.” This is not an overstatement. Sir Isaac Newton of England and Galileo of Italy were two of the greatest minds in the 17th and 18th centuries, but, in our modern era, to use a boxing metaphor, Einstein is the undisputed heavyweight champion. His famous Theory of Relativity (E=MC2) is still the most significant law in physics, and it still underpins our knowledge of physics and the universe.

Einstein (1879-1955) is also a source of pride for the world’s Jewish community and Israel, as well as America. In 1933, when Einstein was touring the U.S., Hitler and his Nazis came to power in Germany, where he was born and was teaching at the time. Einstein decided to stay in America and became a citizen in 1940. He lived and studied in the U.S. until his death.

Einstein had a deep and abiding connection to Israel. He was an avowed Zionist and made trips to British Mandate Palestine. Many stories in the Chronicle and JN substantiate this fact. For one example, see the article on the front page of the Dec. 18, 1930, Chronicle.

In consideration of his status in Israel, when its first president, Chaim Weizmann, passed away, Einstein was offered the position. He appreciated the offer but felt that he did not possess “the natural aptitude or experience” for the job. Brilliant and humble.

Nearly 5,000 pages in the Davidson Archive mention Einstein. However, many of these citations are for those with the same family name. “Albert” Einstein is discussed on 2,331 pages. Some of these do refer to a local community member, or often, to one of thousands of institutions, programs, schools, etc., named in Einstein’s honor in Michigan and America.

Rest assured, the Davidson Archive holds hundreds of pages, including 133 front pages with articles and reports about the Albert Einstein. The first such story was “Albert Einstein and His Work” on the cover of the Jan. 16, 1920, Chronicle.

Over the past 100 years, the Chronicle and the JN were filled with references to Einstein, reports, stories and tributes. Regarding the latter, “Albert Einstein Legacies for All the Generations; Centenary of Birth Recalls Pride as a Jew, Zionist” is a good read (March 9, 1979, JN). Likewise, see the tributes upon his death, such as “Entire World Honors Memory of Dr. Einstein” (March 22, 1955, JN).

