Fat Bear Week is a real online contest conducted by explore.org that bills itself as “the home of the world’s largest live nature network,” featuring an endless lineup of cameras capturing animals being live-streamed in their natural habitats across the globe.

It’s hard to believe that nearly a month after the election, we are still left with

no definitive explanation of how this year’s vote was rocked by scandal. Oh, excuse me, allow me to explain.

I’m sorry, I’m not referring to this past Tuesday’s midterm elections. I’m referring to the attempt by someone to disrupt and affect the outcome of … Fat Bear Week. As NPR’s online headline of Oct. 12 read: “Fat Bear Week emerges from scandal to crown a new champion.” I’m really getting tired of saying: “You can’t make this stuff up.”

Fat Bear Week voting is held at this time each year when the bears are found gorging themselves on salmon in the Brooks River in Katmai National Park, Alaska, in preparation for their winter hibernation. Thus proving you can gain wait eating salmon if you don’t adhere to portion control. I challenge Florine Mark to tell the bears that.

The contest features a bracket system similar to an NCAA basketball tournament, with each bracket featuring photographs of the bears, each identified by a name and number, as they balloon up over time. (This is precisely why I ask people not to post pictures of me eating on Facebook.)

Online voters click on the bear that they “Believe best exemplifies fatness.” The bear with the most votes advances to the next round until a champion is crowned. Yes, I guess society hasn’t gotten its fill of human body shaming, so it now has to turn to bear shaming.

“Bear” with me, but things got weird. It turns out some of the bears in the contest were running negative TV ads about each other. OK, that’s a joke, but this next revelation actually isn’t. As reported by NPR: “The organizers of the scandal uncovered voting irregularities that were meant to skew the results of a pivotal semifinal.”

Yep, while the bears were stuffing themselves on salmon, someone was actually stuffing the virtual ballot box! Apparently, we finally have ourselves a fish story that is not an exaggeration.

and the winner is …

Once the voting was officially validated, Bear #747, affectionally referred to as Bear Force One, was crowned the winner, weighing in at an estimated 1,400 pounds. Asked how it felt to win in his post-fattest bear contest press conference, an emotional Bear Force One said: “I’m just blessed to have been born big-boned.”

More than 1 million votes were cast over the course of Fat Bear Week. I would love to know how many of those million voters took the time to vote for a fat bear — but didn’t make it to the polls on Tuesday. On second thought, maybe I don’t want to know.

To be completely transparent, I was once linked to a ballot-stuffing incident back in 2006. HOUR magazine was coming out with its annual Best of Detroit issue which presents their “annual list of the very best Metro Detroit has to offer, as voted by HOUR Detroit readers.”

By virtue of a mass email campaign spearheaded by my neighbor Mark Lopatin that I was not aware of, I ended up with enough votes to be named (Drum Roll …) “Sexiest Male Radio Voice.” At least I wasn’t named “Fattest Radio Personality,” but I sure gave it my best shot back in those days. I mean, I did go by the name “Big Al.”

Now, with apologies to the aforementioned salmon, it turns out something else was “fishy” about yet another recent animal weight-related contest. And you have to trust me, I’m still not trying to “bait” you into believing something that isn’t true.

On Oct. 24, the Cuyahoga County, Ohio, prosecutor’s office charged two professional fishermen with cheating in the Sept. 30 Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament. The anglers were about to be awarded the $29,000 first prize for catching the combined heaviest five walleye.

However, the unusually high total weight of their haul raised suspicions, prompting the tournament director to slice open the fish where he discovered 10 lead weights planted inside, eight weighing 12-ounces each and two each weighing 8 ounces. As if there wasn’t enough lead in our fish already.

The charges are a fifth-degree felony which gives new meaning to winning by “hook or crook” … or should I say winning by a “crook with a hook.” Punishment could be up to 12 months in prison and $2,500 in fines.

I say send these fraudulent fishermen up the river, put them in “sole”-itary confinement, slam their cell door shut and throw away the lox.

How despicable that we humans have actually now sunk low enough to resort to cheating to win contests involving animals.

Although frankly, I’d be willing to look the other way if some “Lions” tried to cheat their way to a victory.

