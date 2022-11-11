Community is so important to us; it is the foundation of Jewish traditions as well as culture.

The holiday of Sukkot we recently celebrated is where we build temporary structures to remind us of when the Jewish people struggled to establish a permanent home after they were freed from Egypt. During the time of the Temple, the Jewish people all gathered from near and far in the Holy city of Jerusalem. They came together as a community to read selections from the Torah during Chol HaMoed. It was important for the Jewish Nation to gather in Jerusalem at the Temple, after all of the hardships they had been through and survived.

Sukkot is a holiday surrounding the act of ushpizin, a word stemming from Arabic, or in English, welcoming guests. It is a mitzvah to gather guests to enjoy a meal with one another inside of a sukkah. Inviting guests during this holiday is just one way the Jewish people form community.

Community is so important to us; it is the foundation of Jewish traditions as well as culture. It is stated in the Torah, “You shall rejoice on your festival” (Deuteronomy 16:14). When it comes to Sukkot in the Torah, we recognize this act of welcoming others when Abraham, our first patriarch, sat outside of his tent waiting to invite guests inside, so that he could serve them a well-prepared meal as well as make them feel at home. Additionally, our Sages expressed that true joy is shared joy, which is why sharing our space with guests on Sukkot brings forth so much joy.

The Jewish people celebrate Sukkot for seven days, this is because we reference inviting one of the “founding fathers” each day. The first day represents inviting Abraham, which brings us love. The second day represents Isaac, which brings us discipline. The third is Jacob, bringing us truth; the fourth is Moses, bringing forth endurance. The fifth, representing Aaron, brings humility, the sixth, Joseph, bears connection, and the seventh, David, brings us leadership.

For example, the act of ushpizin can be related to the community at Leeza’s Cafe, a restaurant my family has been dining at for as long as I can remember. We have established a meaningful relationship with Liza, the owner, as well as her kindhearted employees. I am always greeted with a smile, and the employees will even sit down with my family and talk to us about whatever may be interesting at the time. I always leave the restaurant feeling a sense of community and joy.

The connections that Liza and her staff have established with the community, I believe, is one of the many reasons that everyone enjoys this restaurant so much. It is safe to say that Liza and her staff are constantly doing the good deed of welcoming guests, just like the Jewish people do during the seven days of Sukkot.

Erin Starr is a senior at Frankel Jewish Academy.