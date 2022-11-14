Rep. Brenda Lawrence reflects on her time in Congress.

Rep. Barbara Lawrence, who earned her political chops in Southfield as mayor and city council member working alongside the Detroit Jewish community, is finishing out her last term in Congress.

Lawrence, who first went to Congress in 2015, announced her retirement earlier this year. She recently sat down with the Jewish News to reflect on her congressional career and her plans for the future.

“It’s bittersweet,” Lawrence said. “I am so excited to turn the page and have another chapter in my life, but the bitter part of it is leaving my colleagues in Congress, which is really like a family.”

Lawrence said that one of the highlights of her time in Washington, D.C., was launching the Congressional Caucus on Black-Jewish Relations, which she did after chatting on the House floor with the late Civil Rights icon and Democrat from Georgia John Lewis, who hosted an annual dinner for Jewish and Black House members.

Lawrence and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Florida Democrat, established the caucus in June 2019 at the annual conference of the American Jewish Committee. It included Lawrence, Wasser-man Schultz, Lewis, and Republicans Lee Zeldin of New York, who is Jewish, and Will Hurd of Texas, who is Black.

The 64-member caucus focused on establishing a bipartisan baseline of what is antisemitic or racist, setting down red lines at a time of increasing polarization. They also held several forums in person and virtually with grassroots members of both communities. For example, the caucus brought a group of community leaders to both the Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills and the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit.

Lawrence adds the caucus was instrumental in shepherding through legislation that expanded funding for prosecuting hate crimes.

Lee Zeldin is the only Republican left on the Black-Jewish Caucus (Will Hurd of Texas left Congress in the last cycle). Zeldin, however, lost his race for governor of New York on Nov. 8 and is about to leave Congress as well.

“Racism and antisemitism are both increasing,” said Wasserman Schultz, who with Lawrence’s and Zeldin’s departures will remain the only chair of the caucus. “We’ve had a good relationship that we can build on within this caucus, and it’s really both a blessing that we can come together and heartbreaking that we even need to.”

The caucus is about to be composed entirely of Democrats. Lawrence recently told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that she hasn’t been able to bring in any other Republicans to keep the caucus going beyond her departure.

In a statement to the JTA, Zeldin said it was key for Republicans to sign on. He also praised Lawrence for growing the caucus. “Congresswoman Lawrence has been a pleasure to work with throughout this effort, and she has greatly helped the caucus grow in both membership and influence,” he said.

“It’s my sincere hope that in the next Congress, more members on both sides of the aisle will join and be active participants in the caucus’ efforts to build on the unique relationship between the Black and Jewish communities in the U.S.”

Lawrence is proud of “amplifying the voices of two groups of people in this country who were oppressed and subjected to violence and discrimination just because of their faith or the color of their skin,” she said, adding how when serving with John Lewis, he reminded her all the time about how Blacks and Jews work together.

“It’s important to me that the Black-Jewish Caucus highlight our histories because if you don’t know your history, you’re in danger of repeating it.”

She added that it’s important to educate the next generation on the shared history of the Black and Jewish communities. “My generation clearly knows that during the Civil Rights Movement and through all the challenges we had in America, there was never a time the Jewish community was not standing with us.

“So many of the young Black children who hear comments demeaning of the Jewish community don’t recognize that Jewish blood was spilled during our fight for our civil rights.

“That connection still exists today,” she added. “Last year at the commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, which devastated what was known as ‘Black Wall Street,’ standing there to defend the descendants to try to get some form of restitution was a team of young Jewish attorneys.”

The Next Chapter

So, what comes next for Lawrence? “I don’t want to go home and plant flowers,” she said. “I want to stay involved. I want my voice to continue to be relevant.”

Thankfully, she said, there are multiple ways to serve. She plans to teach and lecture to college students as well as serve on some boards and commissions where she can help to shape policy.

As for her career in Washington, she said, “I often try to sum it up and tell people I’m the little Black girl from the East Side of Detroit who had the audacity to run for Congress and walk the halls of the Capitol Building that was built by slaves. I’m standing on their shoulders, and that is never lost on me.”

She said one of her greatest fears is that the divisive rhetoric and political violence that rocked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, will continue. “I remind people that the Constitution of this country is not a Democratic or Republican document,” she said. “It is a statement of democracy, freedom and human rights. We can’t allow people to attack it and must use every tool in our democracy to protect it. We can’t be silent.”

Although she takes the threat to our democracy seriously, she remains hopeful, she said. “I refuse to submit to the fact that ‘one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all’ has been thrown out of the window.”