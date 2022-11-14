Tamarack Camps welcomed more than 400 community members back to Camp Maas for Fall Fest on Sunday, Oct. 2, for the first time since 2019.

In partnership with Hazon, Hillel Day School, JCC Day Camps, O.A.T.S. (Offering Alternative Therapy with Smiles), Born Yoga and Repair the World, they were able to provide outdoor fall activities for participants of all ages.

As admission to the event, families collected change and filled tzedakah boxes to support the CAMPaign for Change, which benefits camp scholarships.

To date, $12,000 has been raised through the CAMPaign for Change, and all gifts up to $15,000 will be generously matched by Morgan and Danny Kaufman and Jodie and Jamie Davis.

Funds are still being collected and you can learn more by visiting https://tamarackcamps.com/giving/change.