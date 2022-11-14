JYCM Michigan Teen Day of Climate Education and Action takes place Dec. 4.

Hazon Detroit, in partnership with the Jewish Youth Climate Movement (JYCM), is holding the JYCM Michigan Teen Day of Climate Education and Action on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 12:30-4 p.m. at Adat Shalom Synagogue in Farmington Hills.

JYCM has produced this event elsewhere, including a successful JYCM New York Day of Action that drew more than 40 teens. JYCM is looking to replicate the opportunity that brings Jewish teens together to learn about climate education, feel mobilized and empowered to get involved in the movement and take action as a community.

Programming will include discussion around Jewish climate narrative, discussion around policy advocacy and coalition building on the local level, as well as collective community climate action.

Teens will also get to do some learning around the environmental connections to Jewish history and traditions.

The event is open to any teen (grades 7-12) in the Jewish community with an interest in climate action. No experience is required. The event is largely teen-led and organized.

There will also be some programming opportunities for the teens to simply connect and have some fun, meaningful time together to help build community and feel less alone.

“For a lot of teens, there’s a lot of climate anxiety and grief, so connecting them to each other can be really beneficial in helping to give them a sense of security and the opportunity to be a part of mitigating the catastrophic effects of the climate crisis and leading the Jewish community in that effort,” said Liana Rothman, co-founder and director of JYCM.

The event will be in partnership with multiple organizations, including Adat Shalom, Beth Israel Congregation, Congregation Beth Ahm, Congregation T’chiyah, Tamarack Camps, Repair the World Detroit and BBYO-Michigan Region.

The event registration page is live: www.jewishyouthclimatemovement.org/event-details/jycm-michigan-teen-day-of-climate-education-and-action.