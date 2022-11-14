Close to 300 people attended the event, which was held to raise funds to support the organization’s many community-service projects and social justice advocacy work.

National Council of Jewish Women Michigan’s annual fundraiser “Women of Vision” was held at Adat Shalom Synagogue on Oct. 26, with Emmy-Award winning ABC News’ Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang headlining the benefit luncheon.

Close to 300 people attended the event, which was held to raise funds to support the organization’s many community-service projects and social justice advocacy work. It was the first in-person Women of Vision since 2019.

As an Asian woman who is also Jewish by choice, Chang spoke about the parallels between Asian hate and antisemitism. Sheila Katz, CEO of the national headquarters of National Council of Jewish Women Inc., flew in from Washington and urged women to make their voices heard by voting.

For more information on NCJW | MI go to www.ncjwmi.org.