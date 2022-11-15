Noah’s ark was the theme for a day of fun and learning.

Farber Hebrew Day School opened its doors to the community Sunday, Oct. 30, for its first-ever Noah’s Ark-themed STEM day for children ages 4-8.

Fifty-five families and nearly 100 children spent up to 90 minutes in the school’s multipurpose room engaging with eight unique stations that touched upon different aspects of science, technology, engineering and math, all with some kind of connection to the Torah portion of Noah.

“The purpose of the STEM event was three-fold,” said Head of School Dr. Josh Levisohn. “First, we wanted to create an engaging, fun, community-building experience, especially after two years of such limited in-person interactions.

“Second, we wanted to highlight our amazing staff, faculty and high school students in a rich learning environment for our own parents and for other parents of young children in the area,” he added.

“Third, we wanted to promote STEM at Farber because of its importance in the development of young minds and in the future of our country.”

The stations were primarily hands-on problem solving, including building working boats out of recyclable materials to hold as many toy animals as possible, programming robots to bring “Noah’s animals” into the ark, strategic thinking to estimate the number of items in various different containers and challenges to create a range of colors from the primary colors.

Other stations focused on exploration, including a water station that compared how much water different sponges could hold and what objects can sink or float, and an ark-building LEGO table that was a particular favorite for many children. Other stations demonstrated how clouds develop and rain occurs and how 3-D printing works.

“I was impressed with how well each of the stations was able to interest my children of different ages, from my 4-year-old to my 8-year-old,” said Miri Gertner, a parent of four children at Farber. “Having teachers engaging the children directly at their own level was wonderful!”

Director of Admissions Andrea Strosberg, who co-organized the event with science teacher Lisi Levisohn, said, “The event succeeded because of the amazing collaboration among the teachers and the high school volunteers here at Farber. It is so gratifying to pitch an idea and have so many of my colleagues just run with it.”

Submitted by Farber Hebrew Day School, a Modern Orthodox day school that teaches toddlers through high school seniors. The school combines a rigorous college-preparatory curriculum with serious Judaic studies and a mission to engage with and improve the broader community.