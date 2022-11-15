Help meet the match to spruce up living quarters for the medical community at Tamarack Camps.

For 120 years, Tamarack Camps has advanced its mission of building a vibrant community through enriching Jewish camping experiences for children and families. This requires ensuring the health and safety of its campers and staff, which would not be possible without a talented medical team. Thanks to their dedication, Tamarack continues to offer comprehensive care to hundreds of children and teens each summer — managing allergies to accidents and everything in between.

“We are privileged to staff our clinic with outstanding medical professionals from our community and from all over the country, who provide care to our campers and staff while camp is in session,” says Dr. Mike Feld, who co-chairs the Tamarack Camps medical committee alongside Erin Simmerman.

“The clinic plays an important role in the overall success of camp, ensuring a healthy and safe environment for our home away from home.”

As the number of campers continues to grow, compounded by the health complexities of children and teens today, the need for highly qualified medical professionals is increasing.

And, just as happy counselors are critical for happy campers, happy clinic staff leads to a happy and healthy camp environment. While the robust Wally P. Straus Medical Clinic meets the highest standards of care, the clinic staff housing facility (where the camp doctors and nurses reside at camp) needs renovation and improvement.

“In order to continue to attract and retain incredible medical providers, we hope to improve and create a comfortable living space for those who spend a week or more with us throughout the summer,” Erin Simmerman adds.

Plans call for reconfiguring the building’s existing space, upgrading each suite with an individual bathroom and comfortable furniture, and adding a communal screened-in porch for rejuvenation and team bonding. The total renovation cost is approximately $425,000 and Tamarack has secured a challenge grant of up to $95,000 to support these clinic staff housing enhancements.

All gifts and pledges received or recorded by the end of November will be matched (1:2) and naming opportunities are available. Every gift matters and together, our community can make a difference for the next generation of clinic team members and the campers for whom they provide care.

Submitted by Tamarack Camps. To learn more, contact Ashleigh Imerman at aimerman@tamarackcamps.com or (248) 974-9900. To make a gift online, visit www.tamarackcamps.com/giving/online.