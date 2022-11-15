Mark your calendar for NEXTGen Detroit’s fall fundraiser at Little Caesar s Arena.

NEXTGen Detroit is gearing up for its Nothin’ but NEXT Fall Fundraiser, which is both a party and fundraiser at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena (LCA) on Nov. 26. Over Thanksgiving weekend, NEXTGen Detroiters will have the opportunity for an exclusive on-court experience with a full bar, stadium-style, late-night bites and more.

“We also have a couple of surprises in terms of entertainment, and people will be able to receive a free ticket to the Pistons game against the Memphis Grizzlies at LCA for Jewish Heritage Night on Dec. 4,” explained Sierra Stone, one of the Nothin’ but NEXT Fall Fundraiser event chairs.

While Stone doesn’t currently live in Michigan, the Michigan native continues to stay active with NEXTGen Detroit after almost 10 years of involvement with the organization.

“It really is up to our generation to continue the investment in the Jewish community,” she said. “I think our parents and our grandparents’ generation set this incredible foundation of what it means to give back to the Jewish community because I think they knew a life without a strong Jewish community.”

Stone believes it’s up to the NEXTGen Detroiters, whether they live in Michigan or are just returning for the holidays, to stay connected with the Jewish community in hopes of passing it down to future generations.

“A large part of who I am today is due to the strong and vibrant and supportive community in which I was raised. Even though I haven’t lived there for a number of years, everything I do and my involvement in the Jewish communities that I’ve lived in is really a testament to the Jewish community in Detroit,” Stone added.

NEXTGen Detroit created a fundraiser opportunity to bring NEXTGen Detroiters together to connect or reconnect with old and new friends over the holiday weekend.

“It’s a really accessible price point with your ticket and you get to attend a really cool event while giving back to the community,” she said.

Tickets for the fundraiser are $27 per person plus a minimum donation of $18 to the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit 2023 Annual Campaign. For every ticket sold, the Detroit Pistons will donate $5 to the Jewish Federation. And for the first 100 tickets sold, they’ll donate an additional $500.

“We’ve been so fortunate to know and grow up in the Metro Detroit Jewish community, and it’s something we can’t take for granted,” Stone said. “I think NEXTGen Detroit is the perfect way for young professionals to start, or continue, their involvement in the philanthropic side of giving back to the community.”

For more information and to register for NEXTGen Detroit’s the Nothin’ but NEXT Fall Fundraiser, visit https://jlive.app/events/2997.